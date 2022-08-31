Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Karl S. Hanson, unlawful contact, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months probation, $220; Hanson, property destruction under $1,000, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months probation, $220; Lester W. Clarke, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450; Beau Richard, under 21 possession of alcohol, 10 jail days, 10 suspended, 6 months probation, $370; Jarrod R. Johnson, window tint, $100; Claire E. Bowler, failure to display valid license plates, $1,070; Bowler, compulsory auto insurance, first offense, $1,070; William R. Strandberg, under 21, measurable BAC in body, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months, $170; Trey M. Schroeder, seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Pablo Espinoza-Paridis, Evansville, $140; Sue Toth, Avon Lake, Ohio, $135; Todd Cambier, Sycamore, Ill., $120; Nathan Riley, Glouster, Ohio, $115; Sarah Pitts, Olathe, Kan., $135; Kayla Derman, Westfield, N.J., $103; Elena Petrova, Charleston, S.C., $130; Lani Gomez Pickard, Excelsior, Minn., $135; Diane Taliaferro, Campton, N.H., $101; Jose Montijo, Long Branch, N.J., $115; Joanne Kriehn, Maumelle, Ariz., $103; Brett Krager, New Raymer, Colo., $150; Matthew Latimore, Billings, $170; Terry Steinert, Parker, Colo., $195; Victor Cardoso Pontini, Vancouver, B.C., $195; Madison Pratt Hinrichs, Eugene Ore., $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Johnathan C. Willert, Albin, DUI, $620; Cameron Roback, Glouster, Ohio, seat belt, $10; Adolfo V. Lepe, Roberts, Mont., possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months probation, $570; Lepe, valid driver’s license, $570; Kenneth C. Parsons, Billings, driving while license suspended, jail 90 days, 60 suspended, 6 months probation, $750; Kristofer Dial, Billings, seat belt, $10; Richard Crane, Powell, turning signal, $90; Phillip Rancatore, San Francisco, Calif., turning signal, $100; Guy Thomas Weaver, Columbia, S.C., fishing without a license by a person 14 years and older, $250; Marlin L. Robertson, Walnut, Ill., driving while license canceled, $440; Anthony S. Davis, Billings, material dropped or thrown upon highway, $100.
