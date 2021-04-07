Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
John D. Treese Jr., failure to yield, stop at stop sign, $210; Denise Overturf, improper backing, crash, $200; Lester Henry Santos, improper backing, crash, $200; Clancy McNabb, no valid or expired registration, $100; Quintin Theodore Blair, no valid or expired registration, $100; Christopher Humphrey, speeding in a school zone, $160; Dalton Donahoo, passing school bus with stop sign and lights, $310; Shawn Snyder, failure to yield to right of way, crash, $210; Ava Wollschlager, passing school bus with stop sign and lights, $300; Kassaundra Youmans, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kristan Koltes, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Perry J. Sizemore Sr., Powell, failure to stop at stop sign, $110; Breck Martineau, Byron, speeding, $106.
