Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 2, 2:25 p.m., 2910 Big Horn Ave. Fire alarm, investigated, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Feb. 3, 12:30 p.m., 1367 Sheridan Ave. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 minutes.
Feb. 5, 12:43 p.m., 2001 12th Street. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 29 personnel. Time in service: 2 minutes.
Feb. 5, 10:06 p.m., 556 Road 2AB. Motor vehicle accident, canceled, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 24 minutes.
Feb. 7, 3:03 p.m., 2420 Big Horn Ave. Carbon monoxide detector, investigated, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 3:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.