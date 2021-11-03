CIVIL ACTIONS
Kianna Schaffer v. Matthew Hayek; The jury trial for this case has been delayed due to a member of an attorney’s staff testing positive for COVID-19. The plaintiff alleges Hayek failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into her Volvo with his pickup truck while she was driving through the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 10 in Powell in 2015. She said he is guilty of negligence and caused her short and long term injuries and PTSD. Hayek has denied the charges and said the plaintiff may have been comparatively at fault for the accident and injuries.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Sara Sanchez; A 10 a.m. Nov. 9 evidentiary hearing has been set for Sanchez. She has denied the state’s petition to revoke her probation. Sanchez already had her probation revoked in April after pleading guilty to getting into two different physical altercations with her ex-girlfriend. Her original sentence of 3-5 years in prison was suspended again and 9 years supervised probation reimposed. In July 2017, she was found with 3.45 grams of meth, kept in the presence of her child, sold 7 grams of meth to undercover informants in 2016 and was alleged by other sources to have been a distributor for meth kingpin Bill Lee.
State v. Rodney Ondler; Ondler has been allowed to amend his plea from not guilty to not guilty by mental illness. He will be evaluated by the Wyoming State Hospital on an outpatient basis. On Monday, Judge Bill Simpson approved a forensic evaluation. Ondler is facing charges for causing bodily injury to a peace officer, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for breach of peace, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750 in fines. Ondler is accused of being combative and physically aggressive with officers during a home visit paid to him on reports of him disturbing his neighbors.
State v. Spencer Burns; The Wyoming State Hospital has requested an extension to receive Burns because of a long wait list and complications due to COVID-19. Burns is ordered to be transferred to the Wyoming State Hospital so he can receive psychiatric treatment and be reevaluated for competency as his attorney said he does not have the sufficient present capacity to stand trial. He is charged with aggravated assault and battery, property destruction more than $1,000, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Burns is accused of speeding on Yellowstone Avenue in December and striking another vehicle, causing significant damages and injuries to the passengers. Marijuana was found in Burns’ vehicle and he admitted to smoking it before the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.