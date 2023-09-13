Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Stacey Jon Henderson, 36, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, Sept. 7.
Wesley Hammond, 58, warrant, Sept. 9.
Michelle Lynn McGuire, 50, warrant, Sept. 9.
Kirk Andreas Ohman, 31, warrant, Sept. 11.
James Allan Kerwin, 48, warrant, Sept. 11.
Disturbance
Caller on milepost 4 of US 14A in Cody reported a moving domestic situation on the highway, 9:08 p.m., Sept. 4.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 13 in Powell. Car versus deer with no injury or blockage, 1:56 a.m., Sept. 4.
Caller on County Road 2AB in Cody reported two black calves in the road. Deputy provided assistance, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 4.
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell reported a passenger car had been on the side of the road for three days and was unoccupied with no plates and a flat tire. Deputy provided assistance, 9:57 a.m., Sept. 4.
Traffic stop at 12th Street/Sheridan Avenue for a driver impeding traffic. Warning issued to the driver, 9:02 p.m., Sept. 4.
Caller on County Road 2AB said a truck almost ran him off the road, 7:09 a.m., Sept. 6.
Motor vehicle crash on W Coulter Avenue. Car versus sign, 3:22 p.m., Sept. 6.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 2AB in Cody. Horse versus car with no injuries, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6.
Caller on South Chugwater Driver in Cody reported a large hay bale had fallen off a pickup truck and was in the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 4:53 p.m., Sept. 7.
PCSO assisted Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office deputies in pursuit of a vehicle headed from Burlington to Park County on County Road 3LE. Deputy provided assistance, 7:10 a.m., Sept. 9
Other
Caller on 19th Street/Newton Avenue reported finding a birth certificate on the ground, 10:51 a.m., Sept. 3.
Caller at County Road 2BC/County Road 2BE in Cody reported a male driving around the caller’s field in a tan Chevy pickup with a camper shell on the back. Deputy provided assistance, 11:12 a.m., Sept. 3.
Caller on Schneider Road in Cody reported two mules in a pasture they shouldn’t be in.
Deputy provided assistance, 3:47 p.m., Sept. 3.
PCSO assisted Powell Police Department with a suspicious individual on North Beckman Street. Deputy provided assistance, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 4.
Caller on Road 5N in Powell reported an ex-employee has stolen a vehicle from him, 7:01 a.m., Sept. 5.
PCSO assisted search and rescue on US 14-16-20 W in Cody for a 50 year old female bucked off a horse, 8:26 a.m., Sept. 6.
Caller on Battlefield Trail in Clark reported their neighbors’ dogs were destroying her property. Deputy provided assistance, 8:05 a.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on State Street/Park Avenue in Meeteetse advised drones will be inspecting powerlines in the Meeteetse area for High Plains power for the next few days. Deputy provided assistance, 8:59 a.m., Sept. 8.
Body found on Lane 11 ½ in Powell, a 69 year old female not breathing due to natural causes, 3:33 p.m., Sept. 8.
PCSO assisted the Cody Police Department with a bar fight at Trailhead Restaurant on Beck Avenue. Deputy provided assistance, 11:29 p.m., Sept. 8.
PCSO assisted another agency at Bleistein Avenue in Cody after a caller reported there was a party with multiple intoxicated males. Deputy provided assistance, 1:11 a.m., Sept. 9.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported three males were involved in a fight in the alley.
Deputy provided assistance, 1:47 a.m., Sept. 9.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue found a cowboy hat and an iPhone next to the dumpster, 10:59 a.m., Sept. 9.
Caller on Ptarmigan Drive in Cody advised their neighbor was threatening them with bodily harm this morning. Deputy provided assistance, 2:36 p.m., Sept. 9.
PCSO assisted CPD with a missing child on Sheridan Avenue. Deputy provided assistance, 5:16 p.m., Sept. 9.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tanner J. Kenney, 20, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, Sept. 5.
Timothy V. Hellyer, 54, disorderly conduct, illegal possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 7.
Colin G. Mills, 30, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, interference with peace officer, Sept. 8.
Kristina K. VanVleet, 41, public intoxication, probation violation, Sept. 9.
Michelle L. Bash, 39, disorderly conduct, Sept. 9.
Tanya L. Raile, 46, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, Sept. 9.
Tanner R. Snyder, 26, possession of controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to stop at stop sign, Sept. 10.
Carlos S. Stretches, 37, probation violation, Sept. 10.
Ashtin L. Drake, 32, warrant, Sept. 10.
Christopher J. Magyar, 24, unlawful contact, Sept. 11.
Disturbance
Caller on Glen Avenue reported a subject at the above address was doing a lot of yelling and cussing, 8:05 p.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on 10th Street reported a disturbance with 15 to 20 kids fighting in the area by city park, 8:58 p.m., Sept. 8.
Caller on 23rd Street reported someone was pounding on her door, 9:26 p.m., Sept. 9.
Caller on Draw Street reported a male yelling, 4:04 p.m., Sept. 10.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. Dark gray Nissan Frontier backed into a gray Honda Pilot, 2:35 p.m., Sept. 5.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue/12th Street. Caller was rear ended at the above intersection and is now experiencing neck pain, 5:35 p.m., Sept. 5.
Caller on 17th Street reported a camper van almost hit them in a crosswalk, 1:41 p.m., Sept. 6.
Motor vehicle crash on 14th Street/Beck Avenue. Caller said one of the bus driver hit debris that was in a truck in the above area, 7:16 a.m., Sept. 7.
REDDI report on a driver who looked intoxicated and was speeding down Sheridan
Avenue, 10:48 a.m., Sept. 8.
Caller on Beck Avenue reported an older female was in the lobby yelling and screaming while drinking alcohol, 3:36 a.m., Sept. 9.
Bicyclist crashed at Sheridan Avenue due to possible intoxication, 2:24 a.m., Sept. 10.
Caller on Beck Avenue reported a white SUV was in her area today and she tried to talk with them but wants the vehicle tracked. Officer provided assistance, 1:17 a.m., Sept. 11.
Other
Building burglary at Sheridan Avenue, 9:46 a.m., Sept. 5.
Caller on Newton Avenue reported missing cash and prescription taken out of a safe in the garage. It was last secured on Sept. 1, 12:05 p.m., Sept. 5.
Caller on Central Avenue requested to speak to an officer regarding an intake report made by hospital staff, 8:56 a.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on River View Drive reported her license plate was stolen. Officer provided assistance, 2:37 p.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on 29th Street reported their dog was stolen. Officer provided assistance, 2:46 p.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on 29th Street reported her neighbor just came to her door very drunk. Officer provided assistance, 9:29 p.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on Cougar Avenue reported they were being threatened by a neighbor. Officer provided assistance, 8:41 a.m., Sept. 8.
Caller on Greever Street said DFS was reporting financial manipulation of an elder.
Officer provided assistance, 12:32 p.m., Sept. 8.
Caller on Central Avenue said their neighbor’s dog was chasing them down the driveway. Officer provided assistance, 1:12 p.m., Sept. 8.
Caller at The Colonel on Beck Avenue said a male assaulted multiple people in the bar and was currently outside the bar in a black vest, cowboy hat and blue jeans. Officer provided assistance, 11:28 p.m., Sept. 8.
Caller at City Brew on Sheridan Avenue reported a 10 year old male was sleeping in the City Brew Lobby since 5:30 a.m. Officer provided assistance, 8 a.m., Sept. 9.
Caller at 17th Street/Stampede Avenue reported graffiti on a retaining wall, 8:51 a.m., Sept. 10.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported an older man in his 80s wearing a yellow shirt threw rocks at the caller. No damage was reported, 4:23 p.m., Sept. 10.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported he was being harassed by a male outside his office. Officer provided assistance, 9:43 a.m., Sept. 11.
