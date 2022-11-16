Zig Zag is a 2 year old tuxedo Domestic Shorthair. Due to a burst ear drum, she now has a permanent head tilt. Zig Zag came from a hoarding situation so she is not very well socialized with people. She may come out of her shell and she may not. She needs a nice quiet home to live in, ideally with no young children or dogs. Charlie is a two and a half year old lab/hound mix. He is a very active dog and would like to be with a family that does a lot of outdoor activities. He needs a home with no cats or small animals because he is not a big fan of them. He is a very loving and adventurous boy. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

