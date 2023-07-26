Due to a Parvo outbreak at the Park County Animal Shelter, the shelter is currently closed to the public in order to protect both the animals and visitors to the shelter. The shelter is currently expected to reopen on Monday, July 31, according to employee Alicia Bruce.
Due to the closure, the shelter opted to not provide Pet of the Week information this week. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter at 587-5110
