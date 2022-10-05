CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Alyssa Zeller; Zeller was found guilty of a third or subsequent offense of possessing a controlled substance, namely tetrahydrocannabinol, after pleading guilty to the offense. It is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both.
Zeller was sentenced to between 2 and 4 years in prison and a 3 year probation period. Zeller was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in December 2021 when someone called to report suspicious activity on Cooper Lane where a car had been parked at that location for several hours. When police arrived, they saw the vehicle was in the eastbound ditch and had driver’s side damage. Zeller told police she was driving home from her parents’ house when she fell asleep, went off the road and struck the fence. Police found a cartridge in the center console consistent with marijuana use, so they searched her vehicle.
Zeller told them she had a pipe for smoking marijuana and a vape pen, but she had not smoked any marijuana that day. Police found a metal pipe with a substance that tested positive for marijuana. Zeller has at least two prior convictions for possession of controlled substances in Park County as well as a conviction in Red Lodge.
State v. Troy Kincheloe; Kincheloe pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. On April 7, Kincheloe came into the home of Ernest Oliver on East Carter Avenue while he was asleep in his living room and assaulted him. Oliver told Cody Police Officers that Kincheloe assaulted him because he disapproves of the way Oliver lives. Meanwhile, Kincheloe told police that while he was working near Oliver’s garage, since he was fixing up and purchasing a camper from Oliver’s parents, Oliver came into the garage holding an ax with a leather sheath on it. Oliver raised the ax and came toward Kincheloe and Kincheloe proceeded to strike Oliver in the face. Kincheloe told officers he did not know how Oliver ended up with a severely swollen face, a swollen left eye and blood surrounding his nostrils and mouth.
Cody Officer Seth Horn said Oliver’s injuries were not consistent with Kincheloe’s version of the story. Kincheloe was arrested on April 7 after officers found evidence inside Oliver’s residence supporting his report of the assault.
State v. Travis Joel Dawe; Dawe was ordered to appear for a pretrial conference and a jury trial in Park County District Court after he entered pleas of not guilty to all eight counts which he is currently facing. Dawe has been charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of forgery, one count of theft under $1,000, one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of conspiracy to commit theft. A pretrial conference and jury trial will be scheduled for a later date.
State v. Spencer S. Burns; Burns pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to a charge of interference with a peace officer. It is a felony punishable by no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. On Dec. 27, 2021, Burns allegedly caused or attempted to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, Deputy L. Carter Dunnam of the Park County Sheriff’s Office while he was performing his duties.
According to the affidavit, at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, Dunnam was collecting meal trays at the Park County Detention Center when he saw Burns being verbally abusive to two other deputies and refused to turn in his meal tray. Dunnam entered Burns’ cell to collect the meal tray when Burns lunged toward him twice and threw the meal tray, striking Dunnam in the left thigh. Burns’ bond was modified to $30,000 cash only. A pretrial conference and jury trial will be scheduled for a later date in Park County District Court.
