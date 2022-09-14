CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Robert Edward Demoney; Demoney was sentenced to the state penal institution for no less than 36 months and no more than 60 months after he pled guilty to a third offense of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, which is a felony, punishable by imprisonment of no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both. Demoney was also sentenced to the Park County Detention Center for 1 year after he pled guilty to using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, methamphetamine in October of 2020. Both are misdemeanors punishable by imprisonment of no more than 1 year, a fine of no more than $1,500 or both. All of these sentences will be served concurrently. Demoney pleaded guilty to these charges on Jan. 6 of this year. Demoney has at least 4 prior convictions for knowingly possessing a controlled substance.
State v. Cole J. Mattson; Mattson pled not guilty to a third offense of knowingly possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both. Mattson also pled not guilty to a third offense of knowingly possessing a controlled substance, suboxone, which is a felony punishable by no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both. The Wyoming Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole was ordered to complete a presentence investigation report and Mattson was ordered to cooperate in the preparation of that report. Mattson will also undergo a substance abuse assessment. Mattson’s bond was set at $7,500. On June 19, Mattson was pulled over while traveling along Yellowstone Avenue in a U-Haul rental vehicle because the tail lights weren’t working. Cody Police Officer Tyler Eubanks was in the process of arresting Mattson for a City of Cody municipal warrant for failure to pay fines when he found the suboxone and methamphetamine in Mattson’s vehicle. A pretrial conference and jury trial will be scheduled for a later date.
State v. Chelsea Velker; Velker pled guilty to stealing camera and radio equipment valued at $7,363, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Velker also pled guilty to stealing business checks valued at less than $1,000, which is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 6 months, a fine of no more than $750, or both. Velker was also charged with burglary with the intent to commit theft, a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Velker allegedly entered the vault located between Sunlight Photographics and KROW radio station. Velker was also charged with the offense of conspiracy to commit theft, a felony punishable by no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Velker allegedly conspired with Travis Joel Dawe, to steal the camera and radio equipment valued at $7,363. These two charges will be dealt with at sentencing.
State v. Travis Joel Dawe; Dawe pled not guilty to all eight charges which are currently being filed against him. He is being charged with the offense of burglary with the intent to commit theft, a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. He is charged with three counts of forgery, which are felonies punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Dawe is charged with the theft of business checks, a debit card, personnel documents and a laptop computer, all valued at less than $1,000, which is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than 6 months, a fine of no more than $750, or both. Dawe has been charged with a felony burglary for entering a building with intent to commit theft.
Dawe allegedly entered the vault located between Sunlight Photographics and KROW radio station. Dawe is further charged with a felony theft of camera and radio equipment valued at $7,363, which is punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. And he is charged with conspiracy to commit theft. He allegedly conspired with Chelsea Velker to steal camera and radio equipment valued at $7,363. A pretrial conference and jury trial will be scheduled for a later date.
