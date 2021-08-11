Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jeffrey Lee Sherrill, speeding, $121; Pamela Sue Wright, careless driving, crash, $210; Karma Couch, failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Brent benson, improper backing, crash, $200; Frankie Rohrer, speeding, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Billy Wright, public intoxication, $500, $10; Paula Smith, disorderly conduct, $310.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Paul Kwake, Cheshire, Ore., speeding, $110; Shirley Steadman, Vancouver, Wash., failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Gary Warren, Owensboro, Ky., speeding, $143; Luann Reese, Laurens, Iowa, speeding, $122; Karen Fletcher, Prescott, Ariz., speeding, $106; Carleen Goldberg, Milford, Mass., speeding, $121; James Ellis Jr., Warwick, R.I., speeding, $115; William Smith, Powell, no valid or expired registration, $100; Mikelle Sessions, Syracuse, Utah, speeding, $116; Daniel Porter May, Powell, open container by vehicle operator, $500; Ekta Sharma, Glendale, Ariz., speeding, $121; Colton Dealy, Denver, did not display license plate, $100; Jordan Hanes, MacClenny, Fla., speeding, $115; Rachael Etter, Buffalo, Minn., speeding, $106; Jared Daniel May, Powell, passenger open container in vehicle, $250; Tukker Betz, Powell, no valid or expired registration, $110; Avery Nelson, Burlington, leaving scene of crash, $600, $10.
