Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Christian J. Litton, 34, Sept. 4.
Frank C. Wilson, 51, Sept. 10.
Jeanette L. Stockwell, 35, Sept. 10.
Disturbance
Officer initiated activity on State Street in Meeteetse due to a verbal altercation, 12:53 a.m., Sept. 5
Traffic
Vehicle ran off road and hit machinery on Lane 9 in Powell, 9:38 a.m., Sept. 4
Truck vs. cow on Lane 13 in Powell, 10:50 p.m., Sept. 4.
Caller on Road 6ORS in Cody said over the last couple of weeks there have been cars speeding in the area, 8:51 a.m., Sept. 6.
Caller on Mesquite Road in Cody said someone backed into their vehicle, 7:55 a.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on US 14A in Cody said a grey truck was swerving all over the road, 1:50 p.m., Sept. 9.
Motorcycle vs deer on US 14-16-20 E in Cody, no injuries, 9:36 p.m., Sept. 10.
Other
Caller on WYO 212 said a hiker was overdue, 1:53 p.m., Sept. 5.
Caller on Lane 9 1/2 in Powell reported a black angus cow left their residence sometime last night, 2:02 p.m., Sept. 5.
Caller at Dead Indian Lookout in Cody reported two people at the cliff edge seem to be in a heated talk, 5:32 p.m. Sept. 5.
Caller at Lane 8 in Powell said there is a calf in the roadway, 7:54 a.m. Sept. 6.
Caller on on US 14-16-20 W in Cody said two persons were fighting in a white vehicle, 8:57 a.m. Sept. 6.
Caller on Brushland Drive in Clark said they received a fraudulent check and is now out the money that was cashed, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 6.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody said they received a letter that is making threats, 12:33 p.m., Sept. 6.
Caller of US 14-16-20 W in Cody said the back license plate to their vehicle was stolen, 12:34 p.m., Sept. 6.
Caller on Sage Drive in Cody said a real-estate drone flew over the house this weekend and wants to know what can be done about it, 2:30 p.m., Sept. 6.
Caller on Lane 8 and Road 11 in Powell said a red and white cow was in the road, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 6
Caller on N Clark Street in Powell said they received a call stating they needed money, 10:28 p.m., Sept. 6.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powellsaid there is a cow in the road and it was there yesterday too, 6:24 a.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on Lane 11 1/2, in Powell reported a possible intoxicated person on the roadway, 7:16 a.m., Sept. 7.
Caller at Lane 8 and Road 11 in Powell said numerous cows are on the road, 7:28 a.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on Marquette Drive in Cody said there are people on the property that aren’t allowed to be there, 12 p.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell said there is a person driving up and down the road harassing and threatening them, 12:13 p.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on Mann Ranch Trail in Cody said theft of cattle gates, 2:43 p.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on Road 14 in Powell said a neighbor has been letting horse excrement build up in a ditch, 3:40 p.m., Sept. 8.
Caller on McCullough Road in Cody reported identity theft, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 9.
Caller at Road 18 US 14A in Powell reported vehicles dumping trash in the area, 11:29 a.m. Sept. 10.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Carlos S. Stretches, 36 of Helena, Mont., domestic battery – 1st offense, Sept. 7.
Landon C. Siegler, Cody, 22, DUI: 1st offense within 10 Years; open container, Sept. 7.
Michael Q. Levario, Cody, 25, public intoxication, Sept. 8.
Benjamin Daniels, Powell, 42, DUI & felon in possession of firearm, Sept. 9.
Scott Collingwood, Queensland, Australia, 56, public Intoxication, Sept. 10.
Disturbance
Caller on Public Street had a noise complaint against a green semi that was idling, 10:22 p.m. Sept. 7
Caller on 11th Street said dog barks every night for hours, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 9.
Traffic
Two-car motor vehicle crash on Beck Avenue with no injuries, 11:01 a.m., Sept. 6
Two car motor vehicle accident on Canyon Avenue, no injuries, 11:13 a.m., Sept. 6.
Caller at Rumsey Avenue and 9th Street said a woman in a blue truck was driving aggressively, 12:07 p.m. Sept. 6.
White Suburban vs. gray Nissan car on Yellowstone Avenue, 11:13 a.m., Sept. 7
Caller at 31st Street and East Carter Avenue said three teenagers in a side by side are scaring dogs in the neighborhood, 5:33 p.m. Sept. 7
Silver Grand Caravan vs. black Ford Escape on Yellowstone Avenue, 12:04 p.m., Sept. 9.
Other
Caller on Gail Lane said she smells something putrid, possibly dead coming from somewhere around her house and her dogs are barking like crazy, 1:13 a.m. Sept. 6
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said their son is being harassed via messenger, 9:04 a.m. Sept. 6
Caller said an unvaccinated dog on Big Horn Avenue was bitten by a raccoon, 1:03 p.m. Sept. 6.
Caller said he lost his Ford key ring sometime in the last 2 days on West Yellowstone Avenue, 3:08 p.m. Sept. 6.
Caller said their purse was stolen on 17th Street, 3:29 p.m., Sept. 6.
Caller advised a raccoon was walking around neighborhood during the daytime on 32nd Street, 9:05 a.m. Sept. 7.
Temporary signs on Big Horn and Freedom have been blown into the street, 4:23 p.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on Rocky Road said they are receiving slanderous voicemail threats, 7:15 p.m., Sept. 7.
Caller on 17th Street said there is a multi-colored cat with a tag at the school, 7:33 a.m. Sept. 8.
Caller on 31st Street said there is a dead deer in her backyard, 9:15 a.m., Sept. 8.
Caller said a sign was vandalized overnight on Big Horn Avenue, 3:16 p.m. Sept. 8.
Caller reported multiple glass breaks on Rumsey Avenue, 9:08 p.m., Sept. 8.
Caller on Cougar Avenue said some medication is missing, 10:01 a.m., Sept. 9.
Caller on Kenmar Street said cameras are pointed at their daughter’s window, 1:47 p.m., Sept. 9.
Caller said a 30 year old man wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes was looking into vehicles on 26th Street and Central Avenue, 4:06 p.m., Sept. 9.
Officer initiated activity at 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue for a person sleeping on the sidewalk, 1:23 a.m., Sept. 10.
Caller on Twin Creek Trail said cows got onto his property and defecated, 12:19 p.m., Sept. 10.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue said there was a suspicious male she believes to be on drugs, 10:11 a.m., Sept. 11.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said someone spray painted her neighbor’s property, 4:27 p.m., Sept. 10.
Caller on Dale Drive said, she saw an elderly man and a younger man sitting under pine tree on the right side of the house on horseback. There have been prowler calls from this address, 5:41 p.m., Sept. 11.
Caller said two males on Big Horn Avenue are going between the fence and a building to go behind the building, 7:22 p.m. Sept. 11.
Caller on Stampede Avenue said there are three people panhandling, 11:35 a.m., Sept. 12.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said her neighbor has been screaming in a confused manner, 11:58 a.m., Sept. 12.
Caller on Central Avenue said the neighbor’s dog is chasing him and his car, 1:58 p.m., Sept. 12.
Caller on 32nd Street said she has paperwork advising her account has been frauded, 2:29 p.m., Sept. 12.
