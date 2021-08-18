Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Caller said verbally hostile guest threatening an employee on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, 8:31 a.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Scenic View Drive in Cody said someone is shooting fireworks off, 8:59 p.m. Aug. 14.
Traffic
Vehicle vs. deer on WYO 120 S in Meeteetse, no injuries, 8:58 p.m., Aug. 8.
Caller saw truck driver throw can of liquor out the window at Lane 8 1/2 in Powell, 8:57 a.m. Aug. 10.
Caller said a couple of trucks dropped a lot of hay on Lane 16 in Cody and drivers are swerving to miss it, while hay owners try to clean it up, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 10.
One vehicle rollover, no injury, at Road 8/Lane 5 in Powell, 3:08 a.m. Aug. 11.
SUV vs. deer on WYO 120 S in Meeteetse, 11:59 p.m. Aug. 13.
Friends were driving caller’s car and crashed on Lane 13 1/2 in Powell, leaving caller behind, 1:27 a.m. Aug. 14.
Driver lost power steering and drove into field on Road 9 1/2/ Lane 8 in Powell, 4:11 p.m. Aug. 14.
Driver slid off road trying to turn around on County Road 7GQ in Cody, 7:52 p.m. Aug. 14.
Other
Report of strong odor, maybe gas, at Streamside Drive, 6:35 p.m., Aug. 8. Assistance given.
Burglar alarm on Bennett Creek Road in Clark, 7:26 a.m., Aug. 9.
Horse trailer found abandoned on Wilson Road in Meeteetse, 8:25 a.m., Aug. 9.
Caller on County Road 3JC in Meeteetse wants to speak to deputy about possible fraud, 8:28 a.m., Aug. 9.
Tree in road at County Road 1AB in Clark, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 9.
Cows all over property on Lane 9 1/2 in Powell. Assistance given, 1:41 p.m. Aug. 9.
Shop broken into on WYO 295 in Powell, 4:22 p.m. Aug. 9.
Caller found damage to a plane at WYO 295 in Powell, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 10.
Caller on WYO 114 in Powell said vehicle was stolen last month and person who took it out of state want respond, 11:14 a.m. Aug. 10.
Officier initiated activity on Arrowhead Drive, Cody, in response to horses not being cared for, with no food or water, 3:06 p.m. Aug. 10.
Caller on Meadow Road in Powell said vehicle was stolen last Tuesday around 3 a.m., 3:56 p.m. Aug. 10.
A 2008 Terry fifth-wheel camper reported stolen on US 14A in Powell, 7:51 p.m. Aug. 10.
Caller sees SOS signal from the peak of Crow Mountain, subjects located, 12:23 a.m., Aug. 11.
Caller’s horse trailer stolen on WYO 120 S in Meeteetse, 10:25 a.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Arrowhead Drive in Cody would like people trespassed, 12:25 p.m. Aug. 12.
Cows in yard on Lane 12 in Powell, 16:25 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Caboose Lane in Cody is having some issues with a neighbor, 6:07 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller said people took a construction zone by road damage around Road 7/Lane 9, 9:17 p.m., Aug. 12. Warning issued.
Person on Cooper Lane in Cody would like to speak to a deputy regarding a lost person, 7:21 a.m. Aug. 13.
Items missing at building on Road 10 in Powell, 1:09 p.m. Aug. 13.
Person at Cody Law Enforcement Center has questions about the eviction process, 3:46 p.m. Aug. 13.
Caller said someone threw “road closed” sign into ditch on Road 7/Lane 10 in Powell, 1:38 p.m. Aug. 14.
Caller is having issues with neighbors’ dogs on County Road 6WX in Cody, 2:50 p.m. Aug. 14.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Adam Aviles, 24, Cody, under the influence of controlled substance and probation violation, Aug. 11.
Katie Gates, 27, Cody, DUI, 2nd within 10 years, failure to signal, Aug. 12.
Rodger Howard, 48, Cody, DUI, 1st in 10 years, no tail lights, Aug. 12.
Dorothy Moore, 62, Cody, DUI, incapable of safely driving, Aug. 14.
Christopher Gulch, 54, Cody, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of controlled substance, Aug. 14.
Sage Smith, 23, Cody, hit and run, and reckless driving, Aug. 15.
Jacob Woodsie, 31, Dacono, Colo., DUI, alcohol and drugs, first offense in 10 years, reckless driving, Aug. 16.
Disturbance
Caller said a man is parked very near the front door at the Conoco Country Store on 17th Street, honking his horn and being belligerent to customers, 12:41 p.m. Aug. 10.
Caller said black and tan dog chasing people on 31st Street, 8:52 a.m. Aug. 11.
Caller said woman locked him out on 13th Street and is now yelling at him, 2:19 p.m. Aug. 13.
Caller at Big Horn Apartments on 29th said the two apartments below hers are playing loud music and movies, 11:23 p.m. Aug. 13.
Male yelling at person in car, punched the window outside Cathcart Medical Center, 10:22 a.m. Aug. 14.
Female and male on Cougar yelling at caller, 1:11 a.m. Aug. 15.
Person at Yellowstone Regional Airport refusing to wear mask, becoming unruly in the main terminal, 4:16 a.m. Aug. 16.
Traffic
Caller said work vehicle was truck at Parkway Trailer and RV Park on Yellowstone while he was at his residence, 10:46 a.m., Aug. 11.
Caller at Walgreens said person almost hit her while she was waiting to turn at stoplight, but she is not willing to sign a complaint, 8:08 p.m., Aug. 11.
Truck hit Chevy Ventra at Walmart on Yellowstone, 4:59 Aug. 12.
Caller’s truck hit while parked at Cathcart Medical Center, 3:59 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller said Toyota Tundra driven by male turned toward caller, appeared to be intoxicated, 11:29 p.m. Aug. 12.
Box in road at Big Horn Ave/C Street, 2:13 a.m. Aug. 13.
Caller said driver of BMW at Albertsons seems to be impaired, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 14.
Other
A camper with New York plates has shown up in front of the caller’s house on 14th Street and she is concerned why they are there, 9:21 a.m. Aug. 10.
Caller said a guest at the Big Bear Motel on West Yellowstone missed checkout and when the manager looked in the window the male was lying on the bed. It was determined an unattended death.
Caller at Whitlock Motors on Big Horn Ave lost a demo motorcycle plate, 3:42 p.m. Aug. 10.
Caller reported property damage to public restrooms on Sheridan Avenue, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 11.
Caller said two vehicles have been parked at Rumsey Ave location for months, 10:15 a.m. Aug. 11.
Caller would like to speak to an officer about a female at the Cody Cupboard not giving appropriate service, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 11.
Caller at Cody Cupboard would ld like to speak to officers in regards to threats made by subjects toward employees, 9:33 a.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Warren Road said his wife’s jeep was gone through last night but nothing taken, 10:15 a.m. Aug. 12.
Caller had a strange encounter with a group of people, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller believes there’s a homeless man on hill behind hospice house, 6:18 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller said horse trailer parked on Salsbury for over a week, 7:29 p.m. Aug. 12.
Resident at Spirit Mountain Hospice is trying to leave and causing a scene, 8:08 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller in Cody was hit by coworker yesterday in shop they work at, 9:01 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Alger has questions about someone bothering his mother, 9:13 p.m. Aug. 12.
Caller on Alger is trying to move her mother out and is afraid of her brother who won;t let them leave with her, 9:27 p.m. Aug. 12.
Suspicious vehicle at 12th Street River Access, 2:18 a.m. Aug. 13.
Male in red flannel shirt taking pictures behind Cody Law Enforcement Center, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 13.
Caller at Juby’s Mobile Home Park said park manager’s daughter’s dog was very aggressive towards her, 4:56 p.m. Aug. 13.
Caller at Smoker Friendly said management told him to call whenever a certain man was in store, 5:28 p.m. Aug. 13.
Caller on Pioneer needs to report he was scammed out of $1,400 for a rental car, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
Caller at Green Acres Mobile Home Park wants to talk to officer about boyfriend spanking her child, 11:43 a.m. Aug. 14.
Cows in picnic area at Beck lake State Park, 4:04 p.m. Aug. 14.
Caller on 26th would like man trespassed from apartment complex, 4:29 p.m. Aug. 14.
Caller on Pioneer said youths shot BB gun and it went through his door and hit his TV, 6:43 p.m. Aug. 14.
Caller on Shoshone Court Apartments said male is out on patio yelling at people again, 11:23 p.m. Aug. 14.
People with flashlights walking around at G Ave/Blackburn walking around construction equipment, 1:59 a.m. Aug. 15.
Caller on Pioneer said roommate is taking stuff out of her room and he was asked not to do that, 10:25 a.m. Aug. 15.
Caller on Cougar wants to talk to officer about incident that happened last night, 10:36 a.m. Aug. 15.
Cows near bike park at Beck Lake, 11:24 a.m. Aug. 15.
Caller at Shoshone Court Apartments thinks lady in apartment doing drugs, 1:23 p.m. Aug. 15.
Caller at Good2Go wants to speak to an officer about getting his money, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 16.
Caller on Roberts said he got threatening message from his step mother and father saying they were going to beat him up, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 16.
Caller at Irma Hotel said there is a car with sun visor up that says in need of assistance please call 911, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 16.
Two girls running around with horses on 31st Street, 3:53 p.m. Aug. 16.
Woman at Pizza on the Run asked for a place to stay, has a dog, crying, 4:01 p.m. Aug. 16.
Caller at Moose Creek Lodge said gray Chevy Silverado missing in last hour, 4:07 p.m. Aug. 16.
Man who has been trespassed from store keeps coming into Smoker Friendly, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16.
Two people with dogs seen camping in tent at Canal Park, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 16.
