French Toast is a 4-year-old black domestic shorthair female cat. She is very social and loves to rub up against her people. She has lived with dogs and does great with all of her feline friends in Apartment 8. French Toast enjoys sunbathing on the Park County Animal Shelter Catios. Her adoption fee is $55.
Lilac is a 6-year-old black and carmel domestic shorthair tortie. She does have a lazy eye on the left side from an old injury. She does great with her other feline friends. Lilac loves people. She is a Sponsored Adoption, meaning she is free to a home with an approved application.
To adopt either cat go to parkcountyanimalshelter.org/adopt/adoption-application/. The shelter is open Monday-Saturday 12-4 p.m. Call the shelter at 307-587-5110 for any questions.
