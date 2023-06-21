Spencer is a 3 year old longhaired black and gray tabby. He is super sweet and craves attention. He is currently in Apartment 7 with all of his other cat friends. Spencer’s adoption fee is $55. Spencer is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.
Shotty Mae is a 10 month old yellow lab pit mix. She was surrendered to Park County Animal Shelter because she has awful separation anxiety. She gets along with other dogs, cats and young children. She loves to go for walks, hikes and eat pup cups. She enjoys chewing on soft and hard toys. Her adoption fee is $125. Shotty Mae is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You can them out in person or online at parkcountyanimalshelter.org/adopt/available-pets/. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.
