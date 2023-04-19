Hawk-eye is a one and half year old Boxer mix. Hawk is an active boy and would like a family that matches his energy. He really enjoys playing tug games. He would do well with older children and he would like to be the only dog in the home. He has lived with cats in the past and done well with them. His adoption has been sponsored by a generous donor. Tinsel is a 9 month old Domestic Shorthair. He loves to cuddle. The moment you start petting him, he is purring and ready for gentle pets and kisses. His calm demeanor makes him the perfect cat for nearly any home! He gets along great with other cats! For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

