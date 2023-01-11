Checkers is a 2-year-old Domestic Shorthair. She gets along great with other cats. She wouldn’t mind being an indoor/outdoor cat as she likes to hang out in her catio here at the Shelter. Blue is an 11-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier. He can be standoffish at first but is quite the love once he gets to know you. He would be a great family dog and does well with kids. He would like to be the only dog in the home and we recommend a cat free home. Thanks to generous donors Checkers’ and Blue’s adoption fees are covered! For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

