CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Zakary Asher Diller; Diller pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony. He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. Diller was sentenced to serve between 9 and 12 years in jail for aggravated burglary, between 2 and 3 years for possession of a firearm by a felon and between 2 and 4 years for possessing a deadly weapon. He committed these offenses in August of 2021 when he burgled the Old Trail Town gift shop along with four other buildings on the property. According to the affidavit, knives, a bullwhip, spurs, revolvers, a rifle, blankets and other items were stolen from the property. Diller was later apprehended while attempting to sell the antique guns he had stolen.
State v. Claire Elizabeth Bowler; Bowler pleaded not guilty to one count of endangering a child and one count of possessing a controlled substance, namely methamphetamines. Endangering a child is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 5 years, a fine of no more than $5,000 or both while possession of a controlled substance is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 12 months, a fine of more than $1,000 or both. Bowler allegedly committed these offenses on Nov. 16 of last year when Cody Police Officers found meth inside her home where an underage child lived and inside her and her boyfriend’s vehicle which was used to transport the child to school. Bowler now faces a jury trial.
State v. Sarah Glumac; Glumac pleaded not guilty to one count of taking controlled substances into a jail, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 3 years, a fine of no more than $3,000 or both. Glumac allegedly committed this offense on Dec. 1 of last year, when cocaine was found on her person during an inmate intake search. Glumac had originally been transported to jail due to a warrant for her arrest. She now faces a jury trial.
State v. Jerimiah Swanson; Swanson pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, one count of burglary, one count of theft and one count of possessing burglar’s tools. He committed these offenses between Oct. 16 and Oct. 25 of last year when he allegedly attempted to rob his mother and brother’s home in Cody twice. He stole cash, pistols, Heston belt buckles and a collectible toy tank valued at $500. Swanson now faces a jury trial.
State v. Kaleb Jesse Zarate; Zarate’s probation, which he was originally sentenced to in April of 2018, was revoked. The court then ordered Zarate to serve 1 year of unsupervised probation instead. Zarate was initially put on probation following his guilty plea to one count of delivering a controlled substance, namely oxycodone, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 20 years, a fine of no more than $25,000 or both. Zarate committed this offense in 2017 after a confidential informant working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation provided evidence to state officials that Zarate had sold her oxycodone at a Maverick in Powell. According to the affidavit, Zarate told the confidential informant that he had a prescription for oxycodone but was going to sell some of the pills for extra money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.