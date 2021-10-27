Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Scotty Stewart, 29, possession of controlled substances, Oct. 19
Nicholas Erickson, 33, warrant, Oct. 19
Disturbance
Fireworks complaint filed on the intersection of WYO 120 South and Park Avenue in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. Oct. 18.
Jason Road in Powell resident would like to speak to a deputy about an aggressive dog in their neighborhood. Deputies provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 21.
Verbal altercation on Shoshone River Drive in Cody, 2:40 a.m. Oct. 22.
Meadow Road in Powell caller heard a gunshot before and now sees a gunshot hole at their shop, 9:45 a.m. Oct. 23.
Traffic
Caller was walking on County Road 3JC in Meeteetse and was told they were trespassing because it is a private road. The caller thought it was a public road, 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
Cow on the road behind caller’s property on Meadow Road in Powell. The cow is small with black spots and is right along the ditch. Deputies were unable to locate it at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
Meeteetse resident would like to speak to a deputy about speeders on their road, 10:25 a.m. Oct. 21.
Dead deer in the road near the intersection of County Road 2AB and Schneider Road in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 6:35 a.m. Oct. 22.
Emery Road in Powell resident said trucks on Lane 11 are speeding. Deputies provided assistance at 8:55 a.m. Oct. 22.
Caller said the road drops off to the east near the intersection of Lane 19 and Pinto Road in Cody as the culvert was cleaned out and the road sank. Deputies provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 22.
Tire in the road on US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:35 p.m. Oct. 22.
REDDI report filed on black truck headed northbound on WYO 120 North in Cody. The driver was warned for going left of the center line and having no registration, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 22.
More than 20 cars were seen driving to a location on Vali Road in Powell for a possible party. Deputies provided assistance at 11:40 p.m. Oct. 22.
Other
Caller’s spouse was in a yard on Lane 9 in Powell and got knocked down by an individual who then left, 8:45 p.m. Oct. 17.
Dark bay horse with a black mane and tail in the yard near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 7 in Powell and the caller doesn’t know who it belongs to, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
County Road 3DX resident in Cody said they discovered while at their bank, they were scammed out of money, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19.
Animal call made on Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 19.
A 73-year-old man was found deceased on County Road 2AB in Cody, 9:25 p.m. Oct. 19.
Caller’s dog was bitten by a neighbor’s dog earlier today on Riverside Avenue in Powell, 6 p.m. Oct. 20.
A Pheasant Lane in Powell resident has seen a stray brindle colored pitbull dog in their area for the last two days, 11:15 a.m. Oct. 22.
County Road 2AB resident in Cody has a dark bay mare horse in their pasture, 12:15 p.m. Oct. 22.
Caller found a firearm on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 3 p.m. Oct. 22.
Lane 11 in Powell resident is purchasing a dog online and thinks it might be a scam. They have already given a security deposit, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 22.
Four Bear Lane in Cody resident made an animal call. Deputies provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Oct. 22.
Jason Road in Powell resident said their neighbor across the street has a dog that tried to attack another neighbor and their dog. Deputies provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 23.
Sunburst Drive in Cody resident said a neighbor is harassing them about a fence. Deputies were unable to assist at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 23.
Shoshone River Drive in Cody resident said someone stole their car this afternoon, 2 p.m. Oct. 23.
Lane 12 in Powell resident said there are cows in their yard leaving mud pies all over the place, 4:55 p.m. Oct. 23.
A resident on Lane 12 in Powell reported the theft of a furnace that happened in the past, 4:55 p.m. Oct. 23.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Mathias Wilson-Cloud, 18, driving under the influence of controlled substances, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, speeding, possession of controlled substances, Oct. 19
Sarah Glass, 42, falsely reporting a crime, Oct. 19
Joshua Jacobs, 38, warrant, Oct. 20
Tyler Stonehouse, 32, probation violation for use of controlled substances, Oct. 20
Andrew Blackshere, 26, driving with suspended license, Oct. 21
David Knox, 45, warrant, Oct. 21
Jennifer Melody, 32, driving under the influence of alcohol, Oct. 23
Barton Schriner, 35, driving under the influence of alcohol, no proof of insurance, speeding, domestic battery, unlawful contact, Oct. 23
Jim Williams, 61, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failing to obey traffic control device, Oct. 25
Disturbance
Dog barking for the past three hours on Greever Street. The caller said this has been an ongoing problem. Officers were unable to locate it at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 20.
Pioneer Avenue woman said she has been hearing her neighbor’s music through her walls for the last 30 minutes. Police were unable to assist at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.
Woman said her neighbor is playing music extremely loudly from the alley on Salsbury Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 11:05 p.m. Oct. 20.
Female said there is a dog barking somewhere on 11th Street near the Manor but she is unsure exactly where it is. Officers were unable to locate the dog at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 24.
Loud music coming from Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. Oct. 24.
Traffic
Vehicle reported struck Deer hit and is still alive on Eighth Street. Officers provided assistance at 11 p.m. Oct. 19.
White Chevy Impala left on Canyon Avenue for about a week, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 20.
Black cat dead in the road on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. Oct. 20.
Dead deer on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. Oct. 20.
Traffic complaint filed on River View Drive for a grey Dodge flatbed truck turning left near the gas station, swerving all over the road. It was last seen turning left onto Depot Drive from Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 20.
A traffic complaint was filed about a school bus arm violation. Police issued a citation at 3:35 p.m. Oct. 20.
Small black dog running through traffic near the intersection of Bleistein Avenue and 16th Street. Officers were unable to locate it at 8:55 a.m. Oct. 21.
Aaron’s delivery truck struck a building on Sheridan Avenue on Oct. 20 while in a drive-thru. Officers issued a warning at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 21.
Funeral escort requested from 19th Street to the old cemetery at 11:40 a.m. Oct. 21.
A funeral escort was requested from 19th Street to the old Riverside Cemetery at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 22.
Caller’s vehicle was hit earlier in the day at Cody High School on 10th Street, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 22.
Car on fire near the intersection of 21st Street and Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 23.
Light blue Chevy broke down in the middle of the road on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Oct. 23.
Caller hit a deer on Yellowstone Avenue and said it’s still alive. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 23.
A deer was hit on West Yellowstone Avenue and is still alive. Officers provided assistance at 7:55 p.m. Oct. 23.
Dead deer on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25.
Man said he had a bottle thrown at his truck on 19th Street that caused minor paint damage, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 25.
Someone hit the back left side of a caller’s vehicle on 10th Street earlier. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. Oct. 25.
Other
Resident on 32nd Street said their neighbor is stacking excessive tree limbs near a power source. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 19.
Caller on 32nd Street said they are receiving calls from a woman who said she is going to kill people who keep coming to her home and assaulting her. Officers provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 19.
Pioneer Avenue woman said an individual beat up her cousin. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 p.m. Oct. 19.
Yellow lanyard with a Mazda key on it was lost a few days ago near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
Woman said a female is doing drugs on Pioneer Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 2:20 a.m. Oct. 22.
An 87-year old female was found deceased on Central Avenue, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
Man on 17th Street would like to speak to an officer about a transaction they made on Oct. 18 that has removed all the money from their bank account, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 22.
Male said a black dog at the end of Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road is running loose and has been aggressive toward his children before. Officers were unable to locate it at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 23.
Man said his sister has been harassing his mother on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Caller found a credit card while walking on 14th Street, 1 p.m. Oct. 23.
A resident found a set of keys with a rubber Chevrolet emblem on it and an orange carabiner, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
iPhone found on 15th Street, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 24.
Yellowstone Avenue woman isn’t taking care of her animals. An ambulance handled the matter at 12:45 p.m. Oct. 25.
Cody Avenue man said someone just dumped wet cement on his property. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 25.
