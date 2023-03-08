Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kent Stark, $30; Barbara Schriner, $115; Christine Glodt, $15; Cynthia Weed, $15; Joshua M. King, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dylan N. Allely, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $435; Kent Stark, driving vehicle within single lane, $184; Carol Cole-Wellong, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Evelyn Siegrid Sticka, DUI of alcohol, $1,280; Sticka, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property - 1st offense, $1,280; Sticka, child safety restraint system, $1,280;
Michael E. Martin, DUI of alcohol - 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 120 days, 100 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $770; Martin, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, $770; Joseph Kauzlarich, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Kassy Hepps, driving vehicle within single lane, $90.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Allen Sena, Thermopolis, $170.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Terence Shuan Cole, Powell, driver with no seat belt, $25; Nicholas Russell Torre Soderburg, Missoula, possession of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320; Elias T. Fazen, Powell, valid driver’s license, $320; Justin E. Poland, Lubbock, Texas, vehicles over width limit, $240; Edgar Daniel Calhoun, Meeteetse, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, jail 7 days, $270; Shawnna R. Penborthy, Rock Springs, expired temporary license permit, $140; David E. Mastre, Worland, taking or harassing big game, $620 and $6,000 in restitution; Payton R. Asher, Powell, expired temporary license/improper registration, $140.
