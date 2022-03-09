Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Anthony Landua, 32, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, faulty lights, March 4
Disturbance
A man from earlier is back, banging on doors, yelling, and causing disturbances for guests at a property on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 11:25 p.m. March 5.
Traffic
Random female on the road lost and confused near the intersection of Range View Drive and County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 27.
Vehicle off the road near the New Life Church on South Tower Boulevard in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 28.
Parking problem reported on Highland Avenue in Meeteetse. Deputies issued a warning at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 28.
Vehicle abandoned on WYO 120 North in Cody, 3:55 p.m. Feb. 28.
Truck drove off the road into a ditch on Lane 9 in Powell and then sped off at a high rate of speed, 10:10 p.m. Feb. 28.
A truck was off the road after losing a tire on US 14A in Cody, 10:15 p.m. March 4.
Two-car motor vehicle crash with no injuries but some blockage on US 14A in Cody, 10:40 p.m. March 4.
Other
Black wallet with a debit card, $100, insurance cards, a Visa gift card and driver’s license inside lost on WYO 212 in Cody, 8:35 a.m. Feb. 28.
Caller on Lane 13 ½ in Powell would like a call about his horses, 9:10 a.m. Feb. 28.
A resident on US 14-16-20 West would like to talk to a deputy about a possible sexual assault that occurred in 2018. Deputies provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 28.
Road 11 in Powell resident received a call that a bank account was opened in their name. Deputies provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 28.
Female 2-year-old white border collie dog named “Shiver” with black ears and black on her face and short hair lost from Lane 10 in Powell, 4:55 p.m. Feb. 28.
Lane 10 in Powell man has been having past problems with his girlfriend including past physical abuse. Deputies provided assistance at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 28.
Someone stole 40-pound bottles of propane off a trailer at Ice Properties on Adams Drive, 11:10 a.m. March 1.
Resident stopped by the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and had questions about gun laws. Deputies provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. March 1.
Asay Drive in Cody resident has four stray cats, 4:45 p.m. March 1.
County Road 1BF in Clark man said his daughter’s boyfriend drove into his fence yesterday while they were intoxicated, damaging it, 9:45 a.m. March 2.
Man with dark hair, wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie, 5 foot seven inches in height, walked out of the hospital on Sheridan Avenue making suicidal comments after detoxing for a four-day stay. Deputies provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. March 2.
Meadow Road in Powell resident said a man she hired for work tried forcing himself on her, 10:40 a.m. March 2.
Marquette Drive in Cody resident stopped by the Park County Law Enforcement Center and said she would like to speak to a deputy regarding a fraud call she received this morning. Deputies provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. March 2.
Fredrick Lane in Meeteetse man said an individual calls his cell phone and office making vague physical threats, 12:25 p.m. March 2.
Brother is trying to force himself into caller’s room on Irma Flats Drive in Cody and is shoving the caller’s mother around. Deputies provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. March 2.
Appaloosa Lane in Cody man would like to speak to a deputy regarding suspected drug use in his area. Deputies provided assistance at 7 p.m. March 2.
Golden retriever and border collie mix dog running at large in the Lane 14 in Powell area, 8:55 a.m. March 3.
Phone found near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 16 in Powell, 4:50 p.m. March 4.
Domestic issue on County Road 3CXS in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:40 p.m. March 4.
Road 1 in Powell caller wants to talk to a deputy about his neighbor causing issues, 10:25 a.m. March 5.
Hospice patient found deceased, 12:05 p.m. March 5.
Deputies assisted Cody Police with an intoxicated man on Sheridan Avenue at 10:40 a.m. March 5.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Charles Walker, 56, public intoxication and warrant, March 2
Danelle Enos, 29, public intoxication, shoplifting, possession of marijuana, March 3
Debbie Hodson, 64, warrant, March 3
Tron Adams, 23, warrant, March 3
Trenton Briggs, 27, warrant, March 3
Christopher Edwards, 35, criminal trespass, March 4
Clifford Bruce, 39, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal lane change and failure to stop before entering the roadway, March 5
Vivien Torres, 43, battery, March 5
Jesus Rodriguez, 40, public intoxication, March 5
Andrew Sauers, 18, probation violation for being under the influence of controlled substances, under 21-years old possessing alcohol, speeding, March 6
Disturbance
Cedar Lane resident said the neighbor across the street lets her dogs out when she goes to work and they bark all day long. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 a.m. March 2.
Noisy German shepherd dog barking for days while locked in a dark colored Chevy Suburban-type vehicle on 19th Street. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 6 p.m. March 3.
Gun shot heard on 17th Street. Officers were unable to locate anything at 6:45 a.m. March 4.
Three dogs barking from across the street on 19th Street. Officers were unable to locate at 12:10 a.m. March 5.
Nuisance complaint filed for loud music on Pioneer Avenue at the Shoshone Court Apartments. The caller has not attempted contact. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 a.m. March 6.
Traffic
A vehicle backed into a door at a car wash on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. March 1.
A car and a deer crashed on County Road 2AB. Officers provided assistance at 7:05 p.m. March 1.
Vehicle abandoned on 11th Street at 9:50 a.m. March 2.
Funeral escort requested on Monument Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 12:10 p.m. for a fairly small procession, 12:10 p.m. March 3.
Funeral escort requested for a mid sized procession to old Riverside Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. March 4.
REDDI report filed at the intersection of Cougar Avenue and 19th Street for a man driving intoxicated to Valley Credit Union. Officers provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. March 4.
Parking problem reported on River View Drive. Officers were unable to assist at 9:45 a.m. March 5.
Dodge truck blocking man’s driveway on Newton Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:20 p.m. March 5.
Vehicle broke down in the middle of the road near the intersection of 15th Street and Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 p.m. March 5.
A car and deer collided near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Conifer Lane. The deer is still alive. Police issued a citation at 7:10 p.m. March 7.
Other
Gas line hit on Eighth Street, 12:50 p.m. March 1.
Junk in a 23rd Street yard along with derelict vehicles, 9 a.m. March 2.
Native American man came in to buy liquor and smelled like he had been drinking. He is wearing a green and gray jacket, red and black flannel hat, blue jeans and a backpack. The man is currently by the grocery pickup at Walmart. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. March 1.
Man with a black backpack approached a woman and made her feel uncomfortable on Eighth Street. Officers provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. March 1.
A man said his storage unit on Robert Street was broken into with items taken. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. March 2.
Dead deer on Glade Court. Officers provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. March 2.
Stray cat has been on woman’s porch for the last few days on 23rd Street. Officers provided assistance at 2:30 p.m. March 2.
Tenant left property on Glacier Avenue on Monday and there are items missing that belong to the homeowner. Officers provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. March 2.
Woman near the intersection of 17th Street and Alger Avenue has a black lab dog in custody that she would like an officer to take to the shelter. Officers provided assistance at 6:15 p.m. March 2.
A daughter walked off from Depot Drive towards town and the caller is trying to get her back home. They are currently at Walmart. Officers were unable to locate her at 9:50 p.m. March 2.
Someone is drunk and hitting on a 14th Street window. Officers were unable to locate them at 6 a.m. March 3.
Greever Street man said his neighbor has been texting him about his dog barking and wants to know what his rights are. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 a.m. March 3.
Man has been standing under a woman’s pine tree in her front yard for the last three months on Dale Drive and is there now. He appears to be elderly. Officers were unable to assist at 12:40 p.m. March 3.
Woman on 29th Street believes the same children have broken out windows at her rental, 1:45 p.m. March 3.
Black iPhone with a red UAG case was found on March 2 at 3:45 p.m. on 12th Street. Reported at 5:15 p.m. March 3.
Caller on Hillcrest Drive believe his wife’s computer and accounts were hacked possibly as the result of identity theft, 5:20 p.m. March 3.
White van with New York license plates has been parked near a daycare on Stampede Avenue all day. The employees have seen an older man who they described as homeless walking around the neighborhood and near the van. Officers provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. March 3.
Woman said some neighborhood children were throwing rocks at her fence and broke a glass window on Mountain View Drive, 10:35 p.m. March 3.
Man said he thinks there may be someone sleeping in a sleeping bag next to the church on Beck Avenue or it might just be an empty sleeping bag. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 a.m. March 4.
Salsbury Avenue caller has questions about city regulations fo cats and dogs. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. March 4.
Cell phone found on 14th Street on March 4. Reported at 1:55 p.m. March 5.
Dead deer on woman’s 23rd Street property. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. March 5.
Intoxicated man associated with a white Ford F-450 with a lincoln welder and black flatbed and Nebraska license plates on Sheridan Avenue, but is currently unoccupied. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 p.m. March 5.
Woman said her mother grabbed her friend by the throat and grabbed her by the arm when she was trying to get her daughter from her on Draw Street, 4:30 p.m. March 6.
County Road 2AB caller wants to report the theft of a pump that they think happened sometime last week, 7:15 a.m. March 7.
Caller wants to talk to an officer about the windows on her house being vandalized, 8:20 a.m. March 7.
Underage smokers reported on Cougar Avenue, 9 a.m. March 7.
Stampede Avenue woman was listed as unemployed in Michigan and was advised to report this to local law enforcement. Officers provided assistance at 11 a.m. March 7.
Homeless man in Canal Park on Alger Avenue. He is five foot eight inches, with short hair, wearing a heavy Army fatigue coat and beige pants. They have been sleeping in a sleeping bag under the trees. Officers provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. March 7.
Canyon View Avenue resident would like to speak to an officer about fraud. Officers provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. March 7.
Bleistein Avenue neighbor threatened to harm a dog, 5:45 p.m. March 7.
Dead deer in Bakken Avenue backyard, 6:10 p.m. March 7.
