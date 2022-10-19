Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Lauren Walsh, $185; Jason L. Courtney, forfeiture; Christopher Agudo, $160.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Denis W. Mason, DUI, second offense within 10 years, $470; Mason, compulsory auto insurance, first offense, $470; Kelly Jean Hudson, DUI with controlled substance, third offense within 10 years, jail 90 days, 60 suspended, 1 year probation, $520; Jon W. Sowerwine, DUI, jail 45 days, 44 suspended, 6 months probation, $270; Matthew W. Hollinger, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $220; Christopher J. Hackett, careless driving, first offense, $240.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Taylor Gilkerson, Malta, Mont., $160; Anthony Serritella, Fargo, N.D., $195; Brice Boone George, Kaycee, $160; Nicholas Parker, Renton, Wash., $135; Margaret Castellucci, Boca Raton, Fla., $103; Dennis Tischhauser, Virgil, Ill., $135; Connor Koch, Bozeman, $103; Emma Reece, Marion Crittenden, Ariz., $105; Rachelle L. Woody, Big Horn, $125; Surya Kalikiri, Denton, Texas, forfeiture; Dylan Wood, Dayton, $155; Matthew Dauw, West Hills, Calif., $140; John Hughes, Noblesville, Ind., $150; Philip Weaver, Lancaster, Pa., $155; David Letasz, Chicopee, Mass., $185; Michael Dees, Millcreek, Utah, $115; John Dearstine, Naples, Fla., $103; Missybeth Givens, Riverton, $140.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Justin L. Kowalski, Preston, Idaho, valid driver’s license, $150; Frederick J. Crain, Niles, Ohio, hunt, trap, fish or collection antlers/horns on private land without permission, $450; Rickey D. Gilmore, Jr., Lovell, DUI with controlled substance, first offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months probation, $370; Juan C. Gutierrez-Montero, Aurora, Colo., theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, $470; Christopher Jay Moulton, Powell, expired temporary license permit, improper registration, $140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.