Nova Constance Angel Momford was born Jan. 3, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ashlynn Guerrero and Noch Momford of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce.
Grandparent is a Hollie Guerrero.
Owen David Salters was born Jan. 5, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Kristi and David Salters of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Teresa Aycock, David Aycock, Michael Salters and Shannon Salters.
