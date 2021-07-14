Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Robert Hankins, careless driving, crash, $210; Jill Lynn Gartland, improper backing, crash, $210; Warren Andrew May, speeding, $100, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Catherine Scwandt, Buckeye, Ariz., speeding, $122; Marie Fett, Willmar, Minn., speeding, $121; Rosy Gomez, Rome, Ga., speeding, $137; Brittny Barnett, Roberts, Mont., running a red light, $110; Meredith Holloway, Colorado Springs, Colo., speeding, $118; Sai Dammu, Pearland, Texas, speeding, $115, $10; Tarren Blackmore, Powell, speeding, $128; Logan Jensen, Powell, failure to yield, stop at sign, crash, $210.
