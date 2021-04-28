Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 22, 6:16 p.m., 100 Allen Drive. Grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 49 minutes.
April 25, 12:50 p.m., Road 3FX. Grass fire, extinguished, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 45 minutes.
April 26, 1144, 1100 block of Bleistein. Gas leak, shut off valve, turned over to gas company, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
