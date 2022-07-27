Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Sydney Rae Skiver, 25, warrant service for Hot Springs County.
Daniel Aaron Presley, 37, warrant service for Natrona County.
Disturbance
Caller on Lane 19 said residents at nearby address are lighting fireworks and disturbing the peace, deputy arrived to find cattle on roadway and owners attempting to get them back in, 10:42 p.m. July 17, assistance given.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell said person is refusing to leave, has alcohol on board, no weapons, 5:08 p.m. July 20, assistance given.
Lots of yelling between two people on County Road 6WX in Cody, 7:22 p.m. July 23, assistance given.
Traffic
REDDI report on US 14A, older Chevy varying speeds and unable to maintain lane, 12:49 a.m. July 17, case opened.
Car vs. antelope on WYO 294 in Powell, 1:55 a.m., case opened.
REDDI report on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, older green truck all over the road, 4:39 p.m. July 17, unable to locate.
Vehicle vs. deer at MP 75 WYO 120 S, 8:32 p.m. July 17, case opened.
Truck and trailer vs. deer, MP 7 on WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 9:36 p.m. July 17, assistance given.
Car on US 14A in Powell keeps turning headlights off while driving, 9:33 p.m. July 18, unable to locate.
Vehicles drag racing in area of Lane 7/Road 8 in Powell, 9:53 p.m. July 18, gone on arrival.
Person drove car into ditch on Road 11 in Powell, appears confused, 9:55 a.m. July 19, case opened.
Silver car vs. boat anchor, vehicle stuck in road on Stagecoach Trail, 2:22 a.m. July 21, completed.
Two brown calves in roadway on Lane 8 in Powell, 1:48 July 22, returned to owner.
Pickup parked in middle of the road on Trotter Lane in Cody, 10:36 p.m. July 23, assistance given.
Other
Caller on Road 8 1/2 in Powell being harassed by text by ex, no threats of harm, 8:54 a.m. July 17, assistance given.
Four horses out on Cedar Mountain Drive, Cody, 6:20 a.m. July 18.
SAR call: Caller on County Road 6GV says at 1:13 p.m. July 28 hiker lost two hours ago while hiking to Trout Peake, hiker is well equipped for weather, has gear and water. Hiker located.
Black Angus calf on road, 4:06 p.m. July 18, Road 10/Lane 8 in Powell, gone on arrival.
Two vehicles on Moller Drive in Cody have no business being there, 4:23 p.m. July 18.
Caller on River Lane in Cody would like to speak to deputy about neighbors throwing trees in the river, 4:44 p.m. July 18, assistance given.
Neighbor sprayed weeds on caller’s property on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell, 1:10 p.m. July 19, assistance given.
Six horses on property at North View Drive in Cody, 9:33 a.m. July 20.
Body of 69-year-old man found on Mule Deer Lane in Cody, 10:46 a.m. July 20.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody found rusted rifle on trail, 12:12 p.m. July 20.
Dog bite reported on Wagon Box Lane in Powell, 3:35 p.m. July 20, case opened.
Body of 84-year-old female found on Oak Drive in Cody, 4:31 p.m. July 20.
Caller on Saddle String Road in Cody says person making threats, 11:30 a.m. July 21, assistance given.
Person would like to speak to deputy about bones found, 1:04 p.m. July 21, assistance given.
Caller said they were assaulted by a neighbor on Louis Lamour Lane in Clark, 8:43 p.m. July 21.
Person on County Road 6WX lost a firearm, 8:46 p.m. July 21.
Caller on Lane 12 in Powell says duct work was stolen, 9:59 a.m. July 22, case opened.
Three trailers missing on US 14A in Powell, 9:58 a.m. July 23, case opened.
Secondhand info given on a person who previously trespassed on a field and arrived on a 4-wheeler on Road 4 in Powell, 10:58 a.m. July 23, assistance given.
Caller on Whiskey Road in Cody says Facebook account hacked and used to make threats toward person, 7:06 p.m. July 23, assistance given.
Caller on County Road 6DU in Cody says person on 4-wheeler did not come home when expected, 8:30 p.m. July 23, subject located, assistance given.
Caller says party going on with underage drinking on Road 2N in Deaver, 11:25 p.m. July 23.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Bryce Hannam, 22, Cody, DUI, exhibition of speed and open container, July 19.
William Strandberg, 18, Cody, public intoxication and minor in possession, July 20.
Audrey Rosche, 33, Shoshoni, disorderly conduct, July 29.
Ryan Vondra, 36, possession of controlled substance x2, under influence of controlled substance, interference with peace officer, July 21.
Robert Rednour, 36, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and interference with a peace officer, July 21.
Disturbance
Mid-30s male shirtless on Sheridan outside Silver Dollar screaming and attempting to fight bystanders, 12:40 a.m. July 21, arrest made.
Caller on Cougar Avenue says female has been outside yelling at cars driving in area, 5:50 p.m. July 22, assistance given.
Caller on West yellowstone says male is yelling at male and female, 9:49 p.m. July 22, assistance given.
Dogs barking and seem aggressive in car out front on Pioneer Avenue, 11:28 p.m. July 23.
Females arguing on Big Horn, can hear screaming in background on call, 2:56 a.m. July 24, assistance given.
Ongoing problem with barking dog on 11th Street, 3 p.m. July 25, assistance given.
Traffic
Vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue, driver says someone left note on her car that someone had backed into her, but driver can’t find any damage, 3:18 p.m. July 19, assistance given.
Caller says someone hit fawn deer on 17th St. and it’s still alive and struggling on the street, 9:27 p.m., July 19, assistance given.
Truck driving with lights off behind museum, units requested to check area, 10:04 p.m., July 19, assistance given.
Caller on Mountain View says RV is blocking mailboxes and wants owner to move RV so tenants can get mail delivery, 11:56 a.m. July 21.
Caller backed into truck on Beck Avenue, 3:42 p.m. July 21, assistance given.
Vehicle vs. deer at Big Horn and Cooper Lane, driver left scene, deer possibly in roadway, 7:18 a.m. July 22, unable to assist.
Caller on Big Horn says person who is going to Billings with son has a suspended drivers license and caller doesn’t think he should be driving, 2:27 p.m. July 22.
Woman on County Road 6WX says her elderly husband left in Ford truck and shouldn’t be driving, but has valid drivers license, 4:33 p.m. July 22.
Caller says there is a hit and run with no injuries on West Yellowstone, 9:22 p.m. July 23, case opened.
Caller’s vehicle hit on 17th Street, 3:03 p.m., case opened.
White Chevy truck on County Road 6WX and Wall Street is all over the road, 11:02 p.m., July 24 ,assisted other agency.
White Chevy vs. white Chevy on 13th Street, 10:01 a.m. July 25, assistance given.
Ford Edge involved in hit and run on Sheridan and 16th in delayed report, 3:13 p.m. July 25, assistance given.
Other
Caller on Cougar Avenue is victim of online fraud, 4:32 p.m. July 19.
Caller on Blue Water Court would like to speak to officer about children using drugs, 7:56 p.m. July 19, assistance given.
Man said someone at 19th Street and Ash St. attempted to lure son into building, 9:15 p.m. July 19, assistance given.
Caller on 19th Street is receiving harassing texts, 11:16 p.m. July 19, unable to assist.
Female laying on bike path at Legacy Lane and 29th Street, 12:24 a.m. July 20.
Man on Cougar Avenue would like to speak to officer about previous domestic with his brother, 1:12 p.m. July 20, assistance given.
Caller on Sheridan says a vehicle parked in their lot and walked across the street, 2:07 p.m., July 20, assistance given.
Woman on Big Horn says someone has a job they are working on and have not shut down and she was told to call the cops, 5:14 p.m., July 20, assistance given.
Woman on Stampede says her son called her from a work site he was at with his father and said an elderly man threatened to shoot them if they didn’t quit working, 5:20 p.m. July 20, assistance given.
Caller says wife has been drinking all day and they have been arguing and would like to leave property, 12:18 a.m. July 21, assistance given.
Male on 8th Street possibly on drugs tried to fight a staff member, 8:41 a.m. July 21, arrest made.
Hospital on Yellowstone Avenue needed security assistance at Behavioral Health suite, 12:05 p.m. July 21, gone on arrival.
Man on 15th Street says his truck has been keyed, 3:52 p.m. July 21, assistance given.
Man on 16th Street is in lobby, would like an officer to talk to his son about stealing, 4:47 p.m. July 21, assistance given.
Woman on Big Horn requesting extra patrols in her area due to previous incident, 9:04 p.m. July 21.
Person on Yellowstone took box of potatoes, 10:04 p.m. July 21, unable to assist.
Caller on 17th Street says multiple refrigeration appliances were dumped in dumpsters at location, red truck seen on video at 8 p.m. the night before, 7:37 a.m. July 22, assistance given.
Dog panting in blue SUV with window barely cracked on Sheridan, 10:31 a.m. July 22, unable to locate.
Two little girls in the street on Central Avenue, caller has knocked on doors and can’t find parents, 10:49 a.m. July 22, returned to owner.
Caller on Appalachian Avenue says someone stole another political sign, 1:39 p.m. July 22, assistance given.
Caller on 14th Street says three young girls were running horses on Beck Lake walking trails, 2:22 p.m. July 22, assistance given.
Caller on Shadow Street says nearby neighbor owns two cattle dogs and lets them run loose, would like owner educated about leash laws, 11:57 a.m. July 23, assistance given.
Dog in vehicle on Yellowstone, 2 p.m. July 23, unfounded.
Caller says dog in truck near mini golf on Sheridan with windows only down an inch and dog seems in distress, 2:11 p.m. July 23, unfounded.
Caller on Sheridan says dogs in a car and windows rolled up, 6:59 p.m. July 23, gone on arrival.
Caller on 32nd Street has a cat caught in a trap, 7:05 p.m. July 23, assistance given.
Woman on Sheridan Avenue in Toyota Tacoma has bull snake in her cab, 10:02 a.m., July 24, assistance given.
Caller says someone tried to fraud their Sheridan Avenue store this morning, 10:52 a.m. July 24, assistance given.
Intrusion at Mountain Valley Sports on West Yellowstone, 11:40 a.m. July 24, report made.
People messing around vacant building on West Yellowstone, 11:50 a.m., July 24, nothing found.
Four males in SUV with out of state plates on West Yellowstone being suspicious, 1:02 p.m., assistance given.
Damage to fields over weekend on Sheridan, 9:03 a.m. July 25, case opened.
Caller on River View Drive would like to speak to officer regarding fraud call, 10:28 a.m. July 25, assistance given.
Caller on Baker Drive says vacant residence has tall weeds and is a fire hazard, 10:33 a.m. July 25.
Neighbor on 22nd Street parked in front of fire hydrant, 10:43 a.m. July 25, assistance given.
Overgrown weeds on Robert Street blocking view of street, 11:53 a.m. July 25.
Eight-year-old female left for hours on Pioneer Avenue, 3:26 p.m. July 25, assistance given.
Person pulled out gun to show people at park on Blackburn Avenue, 4:07 p.m. July 25.
Man on 23rd Street and Ina Avenue is in a wheelchair and is stuck, needs help getting unstuck and would also like to make complaint about city ADA regulations, 6 p.m. July 25, assistance given.
Man on 29th Street said when he came home his door was opened and he is missing some items from his house, 6:35 p.m. July 25.
Caller on 8th Street says two heeler dogs are leashed to a vehicle and are acting territorial toward people walking by, 6:43 p.m. July 25, assistance given.
Caller on 8th Street says abut 15 high schoolers drinking behind location, 11:22 p.m. July 25, assistance given.
The rat report never dissapoints! Can't drive with the beer, can't walk either! Breach of Peace is the go to charge! Maybe if these Cops did a little traffic control, I call it bang for our buck, pedestrians walking with a buzz would not be a problem. In a nutshell, Cody PD sucks!
