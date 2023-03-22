Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Caller on Lane 10 in Powell said there is loud music and yelling coming from the above addressed. Deputy provided assistance, 11:01 p.m., March 13.
Other
Caller on Eaglenest Trail in Powell asked to speak with a deputy about neighbor’s dog killing their chickens, 8 a.m., March 13.
Caller on Jason Road in Powell said a generator was stolen from their property over the last week, 10:13 a.m., March 16.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Joshua D. Hine, 21, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, careless driving - motor vehicle crash, March 14.
Jason J. Burke, 52, property destruction and interference with peace officer, March 15.
Shannon E. Peterson, 40, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, March 15.
Troy A. Kelly, 61, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, March 16.
Enrique Abreu, 39, DUI of controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, headlights not in use, careless driving, March 17.
Gina Luttenegger, 54, public intoxication, March 17.
Lesa K. Muckley, 55, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, failure to stop at stop sign, March 17.
Charles Z. Crandall, auto theft, DUI of alcohol, March 18.
Ashley J. Farmer, 26, warrant, March 19.
Heather Johnson, 58, DUI, serious bodily injury, reckless driving, motor vehicle crash, March 19.
Disturbance
Caller on 19th Street reported a male and female fighting. Officer provided assistance
Caller on US 14-16-20 E reported a male and female fighting, 9:56 p.m., March 14.
Caller on Goodturn Drive called in and a female in the background was screaming “get out.” Officer provided assistance, 7:11 a.m., March 15.
Caller on Birch Lane filed a nuisance complaint, reporting there is a young boy and a toddler driving in a gas powered go kart, doing donuts and driving on and off the golf course, 2:26 p.m., March 20.
Traffic
Caller on Frisby Avenue reported suspicious activity of a gray Honda Ridgeline with Montana plates running since 3 p.m. today. Officer provided assistance, 11:37 p.m., March 14.
Caller on 17th Street reported a white Jeep stopped at a red light, with a driver who looks to be slumped over the steering wheel, 2:46 a.m., March 15.
Caller on County Road 3CX/ US 14 A reported a large white rock in the roadway. Officer provided assistance, 8:47 a.m., March 15.
Caller on 17th Street reported their car rolled into another parked vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 9:52 a.m., March 16.
Caller on River View Drive/12th Street reported a gray Toyota Tundra with an unrestrained child in the back seat. Officer provided assistance, 3:45 p.m., March 18.
Traffic stop on 17th Street/Beck Avenue. Driver warned about excessive exhaust, 7:46 p.m., March 18.
Traffic Stop at 19th Street. Driver warned for illegal right hand turn, and passenger cited for open container, 1:16 a.m., March 19.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Someone crashed into one of the caller’s trailers, 11:27 a.m., March 20.
Other
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported their dog was attacked by another dog, 6:38 p.m., March 14.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue requested a welfare check on a male separated from his group who doesn’t have a phone on him, 7:09 p.m., March 14.
Caller on Rumsey Avenue states a juvenile reported possible abuse. Officer provided assistance, 11:52 a.m., March 15.
Caller on G Avenue reported a male looking in multiple vehicles. Officer provided assistance, 4:12 p.m., March 15.
Caller on 10th Street reported a juvenile male who is being bullied in woodworking class, 4:01 p.m., March 16.
Caller on Central Avenue requested a welfare check on their neighbor who has not been seen for a couple of weeks, but has no known issues otherwise, 5:33 p.m., March 16.
Caller on Red Butte Avenue reported potential elder abuse of a grandmother, 2:14 p.m., March 17.
Caller on Alger Avenue states she is receiving inappropriate texts. Officer provided assistance, 8:59 p.m., March 17.
Caller on Stampede Avenue found an expired passport. Officer provided assistance, 2:31 p.m., March 18.
Caller on Date Street said neighbor was burning weeds on his property and caller states the fire was unattended and was approximately five feet from the house. Officer provided assistance, 4:10 p.m., March 20.
