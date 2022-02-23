Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Colton Patterson, $103; Brook Trask, $165; Pia Brauser, $120; Brooks Asher, $97; Craig Watts, $105; Terence Hanlon, $103; Douglas McMillan, $130; Ashley Gobiel, $135; Devon Tuttle, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nicole Timmons, over limit of game fish, $190; Grace Ballou, expired temporary license, $140; Rachel Faust, no turn signal, $100; Steven Rickard, no seat belt, $25; Claire Bowler, invalid docs, $140; Tracy Fleury, no child safety restraint, $80; Fleury, driving with a suspended license, $450; Devon Tuttle, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Patricia Eller, Cheyenne, $103; Benjamin Shelley, Greybull, $125; Cameron Simeral, Kootenai, Idaho, $112; Jeffrey Courts, Columbus, Mont., $120; Taylor Her Many Horses, Ethete, $135; Patrick Slyne, Greenwich, Conn., $195.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Edwin Neville, no seat belt, Byron, $25; Jacob Woodside, Dacono, Colo., reckless driving, jail 60 days, 58 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Kristofer Michaels, Burlington, invalid driver’s license, $140; Michaels, Burlington, careless driving, $240; Nicholas Norton, Fort Smith, Mont., no seat belt, $25; Aaron Jones, Lovell, no seat belt, $25; Cody Culver, Evansville, no seat belt, $25; Stormy White, Deaver, no seat belt, $10.
