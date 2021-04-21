Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Mark Hollingshead, passing school bus with red lights, stop sign, $300; Daniel Joseph Odasz, passing in no-passing zone, $110; Athea Hensley, passing school bus with red lights, stop sign, $300; Kaitlyn Stryjewski, passing school bus with red lights, stop sign, $300; Orin Pearson, speeding, $120; Benjamin Reinker, violation of I2C drivers license restrictions, $110.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kathleen Tuten, selling tobacco to minors, $300, $10; Dawn Cavazos, selling tobacco to minors, $300, $10; Cary Hansen, no rabies vaccination, $75.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Ericka Lynn Ward, Powell, no valid drivers license, $150; Leo McPherson Acero, Tigard, Ore., speed too fast for conditions, crash, $210; Cody Mars, Powell, turning in an unsafe manner, crash, $200.
