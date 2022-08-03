Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Margot W. Wilkinson, speeding, $134; Lloyd D. Anderson, failure to yield, left turn, crash, $100; William B. Holder, running a red light, $100; Jeremy A. Laing, speeding, $106.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Robert W. Stevens, Wapiti, careless driving, $210; Veronia J. Stoddart, Washington, D.C., speeding, $152; John M. Sides, Berkley, Mo., speeding, $109; James J. Jolovich, Billings, speeding, $106; Enid Ray Stormey Watne, West Haven, Utah, speeding, $118; Christopher N. Gomez, Peekskill, N.Y., forfeiture, speeding, $110; Daniel Garrett Hyslop, Elkhorn, Neb., forfeiture, speeding, $152; Daniel J. Ryan, Niantic, Conn., speeding, $155; Amber E. Sims, Venus, Texas, forfeiture, speeding, $131; Seth C. Siebert, Powell, speeding, $112; Aiden Aric Greenwald, Powell, speeding, $112; Caden J. Thoman, Riverton, speeding, bench warrant issued.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Raymond R. Pope, fine, public intoxication, $500; Harvey A. Hooten, fine, disorderly conduct, $300; Andrew L. Johnston, forfeiture, public intoxication, $510; Johnston, forfeiture, disorderly conduct, $310.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Audrey A. Rosche, Shoshoni, disorderly conduct, bench warrant issued.
