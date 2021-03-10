Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Traffic
Driver cited for driving under suspension, County Road 6SU, Cody, Feb. 28, 12:14 a.m.
Vehicle in field, case opened, Lane 8, Powell, March 2, 4:09 p.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, warned for multiple other things, Rumsey Avenue and 15th Street, Cody, March 2, 4:24 p.m.
Call to tow blue car out of drift, case opened, Stagecoach Trail, Cody, March 3, 8:36 a.m.
Small black-and-white dog brought to residence, returned to owner, Sequoia Drive, Powell, March 3, 1 p.m.
Driver cited for no proof of insurance and warned for speed, Lane 9, Powell, March 4, 1:10 p.m.
Other
Firearms stolen from house, Sleeping Indian Trail, Cody, Feb. 28, 3:50 p.m.
Knives stolen, Road 10, Powell, Feb. 28, 4:47 p.m.
Fire burning in field for five months, smell is bothersome, Lane 13 1/2, March 1, 4:29 p.m.
Man in yard wearing a dark coat, driving a tan car, Lane 3, Powell, March 2, 9:40 a.m.
Identity compromised, case opened, Montar Road, Powell, March 2, 1:32 p.m.
Request to speak to “someone with power” about ongoing issues at address, Heather Road, Cody, March 2, 4 p.m.
Car seat thrown at car window, window broken, WYO 295, Powell, March 5, 7:44 p.m.
People bringing items to shoot at on north side of Frannie Canal, leaving items behind, case opened, Lane 4 and WYO 295, Powell, March 6, 11:36 a.m.
Couch in the road, US 14A, Cody, March 6, 1:52 p.m.
Underage party happening at Jason Road, Powell, March 6, 10:22 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Troy Sage, 51, sexual battery, March 1
Phillip Trumbull, 25, driving with suspended license, careless driving, no seat belt, March 4
Matthew Giltner, 42, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, March 7
Daniel Sedam, 53, driving under the influence of alcohol, 53, March 8
Disturbance
Loud music playing since midnight from house near Cody High School, can’t sleep, report filed, 10th Street, March 6, 2:40 a.m.
Loud music coming from area, tried to confront resident about it but they refused to turn it down, assistance given, March 6, 10:19 p.m.
Neighbor playing loud music at address, assistance given, Lincoln Avenue, March 6, 11:14 p.m.
Screaming heard, unsure who lives there, Rocky Road, March 7, 10:54 a.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, March 2, 7:35 a.m.
Diver warned for speed in a school zone, 16th Street and Wyoming Avenue, March 2, 8:01 a.m.
Vehicle hit, unknown when it happened, Blue Water Court, March 2. 9:43 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, March 2, 3:53 p.m.
Traffic violation called in by bus barn, case opened, 29th Street, March 3, 2:03 p.m.
Driver warned for speed in a school zone, Big Horn Avenue, March 4, 8:02 a.m.
Driver warned for speed, 40 in a 30 zone, Gulch Street, March 4, 8:27 a.m.
Gray truck hit at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, March 4, 2:51 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 44 in a 30 zone, Yellowstone Avenue, March 4, 8:33 p.m.
Driver warned for speed in a school zone, Cougar Avenue, March 5, 8:01 a.m.
Citation issued, reason not listed, Sheridan Avenue, March 5, 10:31 a.m.
Vehicle hit either today or yesterday, black Toyota Corolla, Depot Drive, March 5, 10:49 a.m.
Parked vehicle hit at Boot Barn, case opened, Stampede Avenue, March 5, 12:30 p.m.
Brown 80s Ford truck backed into car, now making escape, unfounded, Yellowstone Avenue, March 5, 1:51 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, Sheridan Avenue and 13th Street, March 6, 1:44 p.m.
Person reporting door ding, unable to assist, Heart Mountain Street, March 6, 6:25 p.m.
Fender bender, no injury, no blockage, Hummer vs. Toyota van, Sheridan Avenue, March 7, 7:40 p.m.
Other
Australian Shepherd with Christmas collar in backyard, taken to shelter, South Chugwater Drive, March 2, 2:08 p.m.
Person has questions regarding ex-husband placing a tracking device in her vehicle, Lame Deer Avenue, March 2, 3:34 p.m.
Black collie cross and tan dog running at large, returned to owner, Sheridan Avenue, March 3, 7:47 a.m.
Jeep damaged during attempted break-in, A Street, March 3, 10:19 a.m.
Request to speak with officer about grease spill near Millstone Brewery, Sheridan Avenue, March 3, 11:12 a.m.
Assault, officer initiated activity, case opened, Pioneer Avenue, March 3, 1:49 p.m.
Spotting scope missing from garage, will call when home, 20th Street, March 4, 1:04 p.m.
Boyfriend took entire bottle of pills after a physical altercation and drove off in black 2001 Dodge 2500, no street listed, March 4, 3:18 p.m.
Person found coat with a handgun in the pocket sitting on his couch, case opened, 26th Street, March 4, 9:19 p.m.
Fraud reported, $18,500 transferred from bank account to account in Bangkok, Pioneer Avenue, March 5, 3:43 p.m.
Person broke into vehicle and stole wallet, 14th Street, March 5, 4:17 p.m.
Debit card found at Wells Fargo, returned to owner, Sheridan Avenue, March 5, 7:58 p.m.
Officer initiated activity related to theft, call completed, Olive Glenn Drive, March 6, 9:24 a.m.
Person works as a customer service agent and is getting inappropriate pictures for emails, Twin Creek Trail Avenue, March 7, 10:51 a.m.
