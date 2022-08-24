Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Terry Smith, $125. 

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Kathleen Hoyle, expired temporary license permit, improper registration, $140; Jarrod L. Miller, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $440; Robert K. Murphy, DUI, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months probation, $670; Richard E. Woodrome, promoting obscenity to a minor, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 6 months probation, $720; Nikolas Klinger, DUI, jail 60 days, 52 suspended, 1 year probation, $620.

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Athena Kurmel, Littleton, Colo., $103; Salome Kaila, Eden Prairie, Minn., $135; Neil Galluccio, Sunrise, Fla., $150; Birgit Andes, Billings, $135; Jason Howard, Grand Ledge, Mich., $195; James B. Mahon, Jr., Wading River, N.Y., $188; David Sellers, Ridgway, Colo., $105; Jordyn Roman, Billings, $120; Deanna R. Belless, Houston, Texas, $170; Owen Leahy, Powell, $160; Cody K. Downer, Belgrade, Mont., $170; Nathan Rodehaver, Dekalb, Ill., $135; Victoria Hart, New Richmond, Ohio, $97.

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

Benjamin Groeneweg, Laramie, expired temporary license permit, improper registration, $140; Mark Delage, Thief River Falls, Minn., driving within single lane, $90; Christopher Slagle, Thermopolis, driving with no registration, $90; Alexia N. Guerrero, Powell, suspended license, 2nd offense, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months probation, $700; Guerrero, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, $700; Guerrero, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, jail 60 days, 53 suspended days, 6 months probation, $200; Jordyn Roman, Billings, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, $560; Irene C. Sawyer, Box Elder, S.D., driving within single lane, $90; Victor Long, Tyler, Texas, driving within single lane, $90; Alexia N. Guerrero, Powell, failure to appear for “must appear” offenses, $70; Justin L. Hailey, Wright, possession of controlled substance; Hailey, use of controlled substance; Brittany D. Poole, Riverton, theft under $1,000, jail 156 days; Harrison P. Smith, Burlington, false statement to obtain antelope, deer, wolf, black bear, mountain lion, etc., $820; Allan Kovacs, seat belt, $25.

