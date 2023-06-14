CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Juan Jose Medina; Medina pleaded guilty to theft during a change of plea hearing. He committed the offense last year after stealing $1,999.23 from a lock box belonging to the owner of the Super 8 Motel in Powell. He was sentenced to serve a two year probation period and to pay restitution.
State v. Samantha L. Caldwell; Caldwell’s probation was revoked on April 4, causing the original sentence given to her for one count of endangering children by allowing them to be in the same place as methamphetamine to be reimposed. She will now have to serve between 3 and 5 years in the State Department of Corrections, with credit for 446 days served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.