Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

David Seward, overtaking on the right, crash, $210; Sally Whitman, failure to yield, left turn, crash, $200, $10; Gwendolyn Owen, no valid or expired registration, $100; Andrew Sauers, no motorcycle endorsement on license, $110, $10.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Patricia Eckley, Flippin, Ark., failure to yield, stop at sign, crash, $200; Thomas Schneider, Omaha, Neb., speeding, $121; Brianne Parnell, Kimberling City, Mo., speeding, $115; Abraham Monis-George, Lewisville, texas, speeding, $122; Wyatt Lehman, Roberts, Mont., failure to use turn signal on lane change, $100, $10; Daniel Hughes Massengale, Midland, ga., speeding, $112; Trenton McNabb, Lovell, no valid or expired registration, $110; Robert Campbell, Loveland, Colo., speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Christopher Anthony Gulch, Hastings, Mich., public intoxication, $510, disorderly conduct, $310; William Shaffer, Lorraine, Ohio, littering, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.

