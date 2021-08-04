Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Mark Schulz, $15; Brian McGonagle, $200; Jessica Straw, $97; Kim Fletcher, $105; Maisen Brainerd, $184; Christine Castillo, $133; Wyatt Ringler, $115; Charles Baldwin, $120; Erika Decker, $145; Norman Sedig, $103; Verna Nelson Hamilton, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dustin Floyd, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Lucia Abarca, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, jail 7 days, $270; Joshua Graves, failure to stop at a stop sign, $140; Steven Long, no seat belt, $25; Richard Stebbins, fishing in closed waters, $150; Dustin Fry, no seat belt, $25; Jake Edgar, driving with a suspended license, $450; Josie Dove, failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle, $270; Denise Barrett, no seat belt, $25; Forest Boluyt, driving with a suspended license, $440.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jeremy Day, Plantersville, Texas, $103; Kasey Trujillo, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., $155; Stefanie Melzer, Oakland, Calif., $150; Rebecca Fletcher, Laramie, $99; Shyann Paxton, Greybull, $105; Talon Dalin, Sheridan, $113; Michael Hallmark, Terrebonne, Ore., $101; Daren Shumaker, Statesville, N.C., $103; David Smith, San Ramon, Calif., $205; Nadine Sisto, Steamboat Springs, Colo., $133; Michael Wingfield, Pawleys Island, S.C., $103; Jarrod Burton, Morgantown, W. Va., $125; Kevin Becker, Denver, $140; Timothy Tanner, Bozeman, $103; John Feula, Mesa, Ariz., $125; Anthony Petrelli, Lutherville Timonium, Md., $103; Reagan Frantz, Livingston, Mont., $140; Daniel Beckstrom, South Jordan, Utah, $115; Lora Fox, Orland, Calif., $140; Emily Cox, Trenton, Mo., $97.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gustavo Lopez, Miami, failure to maintain a license plate free of foreign material and clean, $90; Talon Dalin, Sheridan, no seat belt, $25; Kurt Wandro, failure to use turn signals, Red Bud, Ill., $90; Jack Craig, Lame Deer, Mont., failure to stop at a aquatic invasive species station, $100; Anthony Williamson, Gillette, careless driving, $250.
