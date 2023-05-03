Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Blaine Allen Duzan, 18, Under 21 years of age driving with alcohol, April 25.
David Joshua Teters, 45, warrant, April 27.
Joshua Mark Schuler, 24, warrant, April 29.
Disturbance
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported a domestic disturbance, reporting the listed subject is damaging property, 9:12 p.m., April 24.
Traffic
Caller on Lane 13 1/2 in Powell reported three horses on the roadway, 8:40 a.m., April 21.
Motor vehicle crash on State Street in Meeteetse. Someone ran into fuel pumps. There is no leakage but vehicle is still on site with a partial blockage of WYO 290, 2:34 p.m., April 21.
Caller on County Road 6UU in Cody said there are multiple horses in the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 11:55 p.m., April 22.
Caller reported a motor vehicle crash on County Road 6WXE in Cody. Caller said his friend was in a crash but cannot determine where he is at, only sees it on his Snapchat map, 3:54 a.m., April 25.
REDDI report on US 14A/County Road 2AB in Cody. Caller states a brown Chevy blazer was headed towards Cody on Road 2AB and was all over the road, 4:21 p.m., April 27.
Other
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody reported their gates were breached twice, letting out horses, 9:09 a.m., April 23.
Caller on Cedar Mountain Drive in Cody reported a big brown horse, whose owner is unknown, in their yard eating grass. Deputy provided assistance, 7:53 p.m., April 23.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody requested a welfare check on a woman who is hitch hiking approximately 12 miles up the South Fork, 8:26 a.m., April 24.
Caller on County Road 6NQ in Cody advised a company is taking money over the internet, hasn’t been delivering product and won’t return calls, texts or emails, 10:49 a.m., April 24.
Caller on Road 8 1/2 in Powell said her son’s dog was taken by the listed male earlier today, and they are unable to get a hold of him now. Deputy provided assistance, 5:48 p.m., April 24.
Caller on County Road 3EXS in Cody reported a white horse trailer with a saddled horse tied to it. Caller said she doesn’t think it’s moved since yesterday, 12:51 p.m., April 25.
Caller on Road 7 in Powell reported a floor jack was taken from his friend’s garage, 6:42 p.m., April 25.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody reported black smoke in the middle of the tunnel. Deputy provided assistance, 7:10 p.m., April 25.
Caller on County Road 3CXS in Cody reported their son was receiving threatening texts. Deputy provided assistance, 8:23 p.m., April 26.
Caller on County Road 1AF in Clark reported a client is possibly being denied prescribed medicines. Deputy provided assistance, 11:53 a..m., April 27.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tristen M. Brewer, 27, probation/parole violation, April 27.
Paul L. Fluder, 30, warrant, April 27.
Stephanie R. Liebert, 41, DUI of alcohol, incapable of safely driving — 1st offense within 10 years, turning violations, April 28.
Joshua C. Luther, 48, warrants, April 29.
Cassandra L. Collins, 34, warrant, April 29.
Eric J. Hadwin, 38, DUI of alcohol, incapable of safely driving — 2nd offense within 10 years, compulsory auto insurance, careless driving, April 29.
Cole Z. Chavez, 31, warrant, April 30.
Araya C.A. Babbitt, 26, DUI of alcohol — 1st offense within 10 years, driving vehicle within single lane, turning violation, April 30.
William J. Griffin, 38, possession of controlled substance in felony amount, possession of controlled substance misdemeanor amount, April 30.
Karl S. Hanson, 46, interference with peace officer, warrant, May 1.
Kyle J. Sager, 30, DUI — 1st offense within 10 years, no insurance, obstructed view, May 1.
Brenda L. Schmidt, 50, probation and parole arrest, hold order, May 1.
Sandra J. Hendricks, 63, DUI of controlled substance — 1st offense within 10 years, careless driving, May 1.
Disturbance
Caller on Baker Drive said his upstairs neighbor is being loud and knocking things around. Officer provided assistance, 12:17 a.m., April 29.
Traffic
Caller reported suspicious activity with a gray Toyota on Yellowstone Avenue and female inside, 9:55 p.m., April 25.
REDDI report on Big Horn Avenue for a dark colored sedan swerving and speeding, 10:27 p.m., April 26.
Caller on 12th Street/Alger Avenue reported someone in a Jeep who continues to speed through the area. It is possibly gray in color. Officer provided assistance, 10:11 a.m., April 27.
Motor vehicle crash on 12th Street/Sheridan Avenue. Caller said their vehicle was sideswiped in front of the Silver Dollar. The other vehicle, a red Ford 150 with a handicap sticker and elderly driver, left. The truck was headed toward Yellowstone Avenue, 3:53 p.m., April 29.
Traffic stop initiated at 17th Street/Central Avenue. Driver cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, warned for no driver’s license in possession and child not secured properly. Citation issued, 8:35 a.m., May 1.
Other
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street said someone stole the license plate off the front of the vehicle, 1:44 p.m., April 26.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported that while delivering a newspaper, he noticed some of the furniture inside was out of place and disheveled, 3:31 a.m., April 28.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported suspicious activity when a man on a scooter came onto their property and took photos of utility lines. Officer provided assistance, 2:49 p.m., April 28.
Caller on Ina Avenue reported suspicious activity when a male on four-wheeler was seen taking pictures of all the houses in the area. Officer provided assistance, 3:05 p.m., April 28.
Caller on Alpine Avenue said her neighbor’s son was throwing rocks at her vehicle. There was no serious damage to the vehicle, but would like it documented as she has had issues with the neighbors in the past. Officer provided assistance, 7:48 p.m., April 28.
Caller on River View Drive reported suspicious activity after a male was spotted in the parking lot taking pictures of patrol vehicles, 5:43 p.m., April 30.
Caller on 16th Street reported a residence that is dumping trash into the alley. Officer provided assistance, 12:24 p.m., May 1.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported he believes his dog was taken out of his vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 3:42 p.m., May 1.
