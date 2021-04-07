Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 1, 1733, 200 County Road 7WC, motor vehicle rollover, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 42 minutes.
April 1, 1903, 11 Dragonfly. Grass fire, controlled burn, 3 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
April 2, 1658, 64 County Road 2EC. Grass fire, controlled burn out of control, 6 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours and 33 minutes.
April 3, 1621, mutual aid to Powell for brush fire, 3 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 19 minutes.
April 4, 1132, 319 Pintail street. Fire alarm, false alarm, bad smoke detector, 2 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 58 minutes.
April 4, 1150, 21 Lane 20. Brush fire, controlled burn escaped control, 6 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours and 10 minutes.
April 4, 1943, Bitter Creek Ranch 4068 6WX. False alarm, 3 units and 19 personnel. Time in service: 14 minutes.
