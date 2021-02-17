Stormi Rose Swope was born Feb. 12, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Dena Eckhardt and Justin Swope of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Grandparents are Troy Swope, Kathy Swope and Rosetta Duff.
Brandt Bellinger was born Feb. 12, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Lauren and Braiden Bellinger of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
Grandparents are Krystal and John Knowles.
Haley Rose George was born Feb. 13, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Richard and Rebecca George of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Haley joins siblings Carter, 10, Karley, 9, Lettie, 7, Hannah, 5, and Mary, 3.
Grandparents are Arley and Kaye George, and Robert and Ruth Hale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.