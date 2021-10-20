Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Karl Hanson, improper backing, crash, $210; Lindsay Arnold, improper backing, crash, $210; Talynn Paul, careless driving, crash, $210; Jacob Ross Lanchbury, no liability insurance, speeding, bench warrant for failure to pay.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lensey Lee Stanger, dangerous animal, bench warrant for failure to pay.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Phillip Hartman, Hilton Head Island, S.C., speeding, $122; William Meyer, Powell, speeding, $100; Jonathon King, Muskegon, Wis., speeding, $110; Kai Feng, Bellvue, Wash., speeding, $115; Noah Emory Anwyll, Lemoyne, Pa., speeding, $143; Hannah Henry, Tallahassee, Fla., speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay; Eli Hoory, Ft. Salonga, N.Y., speeding, speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay; Joel Johnston, Eureka, Calif., speeding, speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.
