CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Joshua Jacobs; Jacobs has denied the allegations made in the state’s second petition to revoke his probation. He is accused of testing positive for marijuana, meth and amphetamine. Jacobs was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond in his warrant hearing last Friday by Judge Bill Simpson. In June, Jacobs was found guilty for violating his probation. He had his probation revoked and reimposed for 6 months supervised. In April 2018, Jacobs was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $3,600 in court fees and fines after pleading guilty to 2 counts possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense. The two, consecutive five-year supervised probation terms he was sentenced to in September 2019 are still active and ongoing.
State v. Tyler Stonehouse; The state has submitted a third petition to revoke Stonehouse’s probation. He is accused of testing positive for meth and opiates on Oct. 20. During his warrant hearing on Tuesday, Stonehouse was assessed a $50,000 cash only bond. On Sept. 20, Stonehouse had his probation revoked and reinstated for two more years. The very next day charges were filed against him on the second petition for the items that were allegedly found on Sept. 17. In 2020 Stonehouse pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance Buprenorphine. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In December 2018, Stonehouse sold 6.5 Suboxone pills to confidential informants.
State v. Jason Getzfreid; A Nov. 23 arraignment hearing was scheduled for Getzfreid. He is accused of first degree murder, a charge carrying up to life imprisonment and the death penalty. Getzfreid is accused of causing the death of his 4-month-old child in August. He is currently being held at the Park County Detention Center with a $1 million cash only bond.
