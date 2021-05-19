Scout Phillips Gogan was born May 2, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to Brianne Christine Phillips and Jacob Randall Gogan of Cheyenne.
She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Scout joins sibling Colt Phillips Gogan, 2.
Grandparents are Allen and Annette Phillips of Cody and Matthew and Kimberly Gogan of Colorado Springs.
Alana Joan Swearingen was born May 11, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Alexis and Jacob Swearingen of Cody.
She weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces.
Alana joins sibling Liam Richard Swearingen, 4.
Grandparents are Joeleen Levenson and Eddie Levenson, Johanna Holly and Bill Holly, and Michael McCarthy.
Adeline Kathleen Swearingen was born May 11, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Alexis and Jacob Swearingen of Cody.
She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces.
Alana joins sibling Liam Richard Swearingen, 4.
Grandparents are Joeleen Levenson and Eddie Levenson, Johanna Holly and Bill Holly, and Michael McCarthy.
Olivia Brynne Hollinger was born May 10, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Joshua and Raina Hollinger of Cody.
She weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces and was 17 inches long.
Grandparents are Stephen and Patricia Walters of Greencastle, Pa., David and Teresa Hollinger of Cody.
Maverick Rue Wright was born May 11, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Mallory Smith and Max Wright of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Grandparents are Mary Ann and Ken Wright, and Cindy and Barry Eton.
Truett McCall Tillery was born May 13, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Lauren and Brett Tillery of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Truett joins siblings Barrett, 5, and Beckett, 2.
Grandparents are Rick and Joyce Tillery, and Brent and Dawn Marchant.
Andrew Thomas Asay was born May 16, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Meghan and Eric Asay of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Andrew joins siblings Jackson, 14, Matthew, 9, Claire, 6, and Anna, 2.
Grandparents are Ray and Karen Lozier, Nathan and Kristi Harder, and Chuck and Cheryle Elliott.
