Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Cassandra Corbin, 32, indirect contempt from juvenile case, April 8
Traffic
Driver cited for speed and driving under suspension, Lane 9, Powell, April 6, 4:40 p.m.
Silver truck with back window broken out, call unfounded, County Road 8WC, Clark, April 6, 6:15 p.m.
Vehicle taken from residence, case opened, County Road 2AB, Cody, Aril 6, 10:22 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash, no injuries, no blockage, reporting party hit a few mailboxes, Sheridan Avenue, Powell, April 7, 6:26 p.m.
Driver arrested for DUI, County Road 3DX, Cody, April 7, 11:11 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, Nevada Street and Kentucky Avenue, Meeteetse, April 10, 4:32 p.m.
Other
Cow out on road, returned to owner, US 14A, Powell, April 4, 12:56 p.m.
Person dumping pile of trash and tires, case opened, WYO 114, Powell, April 5, 10:36 a.m.
Concern about animals being kept in small pens and tied up for extended periods, assistance given, Lane 11, Powell, April 6, 10:54 a.m.
Camper stolen, case opened, Road 7, Powell, April 6, 1:19 .m.
Lost black-and-brown Yorkie with no collar, returned to owner, Jackie Bee Drive, Cody, April 6, 8:47 p.m.
Dog running on highway, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, April 7, 8:01 p.m.
Injured deer on the side of the road, possible broken back, assistance given, Lane 10, Powell, April 8, 7:43 a.m.
Two horses in the road, around 30 cows trying to follow the same way, returned to owner, County Road 8VC, Clark, April 8, 1:14 p.m.
License plates lost, County Road 6RT, Cody, April 8, 2:35 p.m.
Dog in kennel with no food or water, assistance given, County Road 6WX, Cody, April 9, 2:25 p.m.
Suitcase in middle of road, case opened, Road 10 and Lane 11, Powell, April 9, 7:26 p.m.
Dog lost somewhere on Rattlesnake Mountain, WYO 120 N, Cody, April 9, 7:33 p.m.
Wheelbarrow stolen, case opened, County Road 3FX, Cody, April 10, 9:45 a.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Natasha Hutchings, 27, warrant, April 7
Sian Phillips, 38, probation violation, April 7
Ken Skinner, 67, driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd offense in 10 years, failure to maintain a single lane and failure to stop at a stop sign, April 9
William Lamuth, 75, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, April 9
Ladica Jenkins, 39, driving under the influence of controlled substances, failure to maintain a single lane and failure to stop at stop sign, April 10
Lucila Abarca, 19, driving with a suspended license, April 11
Christopher Huber, 50, public intoxication, April 13
Disturbance
People in residence screaming and yelling, possibly intoxicated, 21st Street, April 6, 5:52 p.m.
Heard woman screaming “help me,” dogs barking, call unfounded, 19th Street, April 6, 11:29 p.m.
Person banging on neighbor’s door for last 30 minutes, had trouble with neighbors before but don’t know the names, Big Horn Avenue, April 7, 7:45 p.m.
Two men fighting at Irma, nothing found, Sheridan Avenue, April 10, 10:59 p.m.
Traffic
Driver warned for stop-arm violation, delayed from March 9, Beck Avenue, April 5, 2:12 a.m.
Driver cited for school bus stop sign violation, 9th Street and Sheridan Avenue, April 5, 7:51 a.m.
Driver cited for improper passing, Yellowstone Avenue, April 5, 12:02 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, 35 in a 20 zone, Big Horn Avenue, April 7, 3 p.m.
Driver arrested for DUI, County Road 3DX, April 7, 11:11 p.m.
Rocks in the road, thought to be thrown from nearby hilltop, South Fork Avenue, April 7, 11:48 p.m.
Driver cited for no proof of insurance, warned for failure to maintain traffic devices and no license on person, 19th Street and Stampede Avenue, April 8, 12:30 a.m.
Blue F-150 with boat vs. gray Ford Escort, no injury, blockage, 8th Street and Beck Avenue, April 8, 9:12 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, warned for carrying and displaying license, 8th Street, April 8, 9:58 a.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, 37 in a 20, Depot Drive, April 8, 2:57 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Robert Street and Big Horn Avenue, April 8, 3:18 p.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for speed, Salsbury Avenue, April 8, 3:20 p.m.
Two-vehicle crash, no injury, no blockage, April 8, 8:15 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 44 in a 30 zone, Yellowstone Avenue, April 9, 10:56 a.m.
Driver cited for no valid registration, Newton Avenue, April 9, 1:26 p.m.
Driver cited for failure to yield to pedestrian, 16th Street, April 9, 2:25 p.m.
Driver cited for excessive smoke, Sheridan Avenue and 19th Street, April 9, 6:09 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 17th Street and Big Horn Avenue, April 9, 7:34 p.m.
Fender-bender, citation issued, Sheridan Avenue and 12th Street, April 10, 12:08 p.m.
Driver cited for failure to signal a turn, warned for speed, failure to signal lane change, following too closely, cracked front windshield, Sheridan Avenue, April 10, 6:08 p.m.
Driver arrested, reason not given, Salsbury Avenue, April 10, 7:39 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Yellowstone Avenue, April 11, 4:21 p.m.
Other
Mail from Colorado saying her name was used to open a bank account, assistance given, Maple Leaf Drive, April 5, 8:55 a.m.
Two pit bulls running at large, assistance given, Sage Avenue, April 5, 10:38 a.m.
Brown-and-white dog tied to bike rack, returned to owner, Sheridan Avenue, April 5, 10:10 p.m.
Smell of marijuana coming from above location, case opened, Big Horn Avenue, April 6, 10:40 a.m.
Cars speeding in neighborhood with lots of kids, Salsbury Avenue, April 6, 11:18 a.m.
Cat living in orange Suburban, unfounded, Meadow Lane Avenue, April 6, 11:29 a.m.
Concerns about person in hospital long-term with animals that need to be taken care of, Mountain View Drive, April 6, 1:12 p.m.
Lots of trash in area between her address, assistance given, 19th Street, April 9, 10:50 a.m.
Multiple dogs loose at Beck Lake Park, returned to owner, 14th Street, April 9, 11:43 a.m.
Vehicle keyed, Bleistein Avenue, April 9, 12:50 p.m.
Request to speak with officer about shoplifting incidents at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, April 9, 6:25 p.m.
Nine-year-old threatened by 13-year-old with screwdriver, assistance given, A Street, April 9, 7:05 p.m.
Woman going through cars, unable to locate, 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue, April 9, 9:47 p.m.
Person keeps throwing rocks at camper, assistance given, Bleistein Avenue, April 10, 10:07 a.m.
Son punched in face by an other kid, no ambulance needed, case opened, Sheridan Avenue, April 10, 6:47 p.m.
Dogs running down street, nearly hit by cars, Canyon Avenue, April 10, 6:52 p.m.
Person tried to steal battery from car, drove off when caught by reporting party, Shadow Street, April 10, 8:52 p.m.
Apartment has bullet hole in ceiling, case opened, 29th Street, April 11, 12:44 a.m.
Younger male juvenile bullying another, Sheridan Avenue, April 11, 12:23 p.m.
