Isaac Daniel Maslak was born Sept. 13, 2022 at home to Whitney (Koontz) and Luke Maslak of Cody.
He weighed 9 lbs. 1 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Isaac joins siblings: Xavier, 7, and Maximilian, 4.
Grandparents are Roger and Mary Ann Koontz and Mark and Mary Maslak, all of Cody.
Kooper Dale Holecek was born Sept. 19, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Haley Dennis and Frank Holecek of Worland.
He weighed 9 lbs. 4 oz.
Kooper joins sister: Kinslee, 1.
Ian Hatch Asay was born Sept. 22, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Katie and Nick Asay of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz.
Ian joins siblings: Eli, 10, Abram, 6, and Benjamin, 3.
Grandparents are Tom and Linda Fargen and Nathan and Kristi Harder.
James Ryan Gorsuch was born Sept. 22, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Ryan and Danica Gorsuch of Powell.
He weighed 8 lbs. 12 oz and was 21 inches long.
James joins siblings: Hailee, 12, and Adelynn, 5.
Grandparents are Charles and Dianna Gorsuch and the late Tip Carlson.
Rowdy Reins Severude was born Sept. 24, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Shannon and Todd Severude of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Rowdy joins sisters: Nayvie Mae, 4, and Demi Drew, 2.
Grandparents are Debbie Cropanese and Sonya Koltes.
