CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Anthony Brochu; The state has submitted a petition to revoke Brochu’s probation, after he was convicted for being a felon in the possession of a firearm in October 2020 and sentenced to 18 months in Federal prison. An evidentirary hearing has been scheduled for the case. Brochu was originally sentenced to 4 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence in 2019 after pleading guilty to possessing Schedule II controlled substance Methylin – his third or subsequent offense. In that charge, Brochu resisted a Powell Police officer’s attempts to remove him from his gun at his apartment in April 2018. He was found with a syringe and the Methylin pill at that time.
State v. Joshua Hebert; Hebert has pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance meth, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance Alprazolam, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance buprenorphine, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance cocaine, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance dextroamphetamine, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance oxycodone. Hebert is accused of possessing 6.05 grams of Alprazolam, 4.7 grams of meth, 0.4 grams of cocaine, as well as misdemeanor amounts for other controlled substances and 0.4 grams of THC wax. There were also 200 small baggies, two electronic scales, meth and marijuana pipes found in his possession. He is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. April 6 bond modification hearing.
State v. Jacqueline Wilcott; The court has filed a motion for a warrant to arrest Wilcott on an order to appear before the court. After a search performed by the Delta County, Colo. sheriff’s department, authorities were not able to locate Wilcott.
State v. Joshua Martines; A motion for an order to show has been submitted to the court, accusing Martines of failing to pay any of his fines. In March 2021, he was ordered to serve 6 months unsupervised probation, and pay $1,000 restitution and $835 in court fees. Martines was accused of striking another vehicle head on, and hitting his father and his girlfriend with a vehicle at Juby’s Mobile Home Park in April 2020. Upon arrest, he was found with 1.5 grams of meth while he was with his children.
