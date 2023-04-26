Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kristan Mae Koltes, 34, warrant, April 16.
Michael Velasquez, 20, warrant, April 24.
Traffic
Officer initiated activity at milepost 71 on WYO 120 S in Cody for a driver going 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, 4:36 p.m., April 16.
Caller on Pearson Avenue/ County Road 2AB in Cody reported a black Audi with a temporary tag driving erratic and swerving, 4:07 p.m., April 19.
Caller on WYO 294 in Powell reported a truck that is all over the road and driving into oncoming traffic, 5:01 p.m., April 20.
Motor vehicle crash on State Street in Meeteetse. Someone ran into fuel pumps, no leakage and vehicle still on site, but there is a partial blockage on WYO 290, 2:34 p.m., April 21.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody reported two kids drag racing, one in a blue Ford and one in a white Camry, 5:14 p.m., April 21.
Caller on County Road 6UU in Cody reported there are multiple horses in the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 11:55 p.m., April 22.
Other
Caller on Nez Perce Drive in Cody reported four horses missing, 5:41 a.m., April 17.
Caller on Lane 7 1/2 in Powell made a drug-related report, saying there is a strange smell coming from her grandson’s room. Deputy provided assistance, 2:18 p.m., April 17.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported fuel was being taken from a semi and hay was stolen, 9:26 a.m., April 18.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Cassandra L. Collins, 34, probation & parole arrest, hold order, April 19.
Robert A. Jackson, 69, driving while under suspension, open container, public intoxication, probation violation, April 20.
Jason E. Adams, 41, DUI — 1st offense within 10 years, headlights not in use, April 20.
Michael J. Shaffer, 45, warrant and probation violation, April 21.
Katya M. Hutchins, 23, DUI — 1st offense within 10 years, failure to stop at a stop sign, April 22.
Salome G. DeLaCruz, 19, warrant, April 23.
Disturbance
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported two females fighting. The caller stated it was verbal at first but has since turned physical. Officer provided assistance, 10:10 p.m., April 24.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. Caller said he witnessed a truck strike an unoccupied parked SUV and drive away, 11:45 a.m., April 19.
Caller on A Street reported that someone damaged her vehicle sometime last night. Officer provided assistance, 8:51 a.m., April 20.
Caller on E Avenue reported neighbors who are speeding through. Officer provided assistance, 3:52 p.m., April 21.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Caller was hit by a light blue Toyota. No injuries and no license plate obtained, 7:24 p.m., April 21.
Caller on 29th Street/Sheridan Avenue reported the driver of a deep blue motorcycle/street bike was doing acrobatics, 11:51 a.m., April 24.
Motor vehicle crash on US 14-16-20 E. Vehicle hit a carport and is stuck under the carport, 6:46 p.m., April 24.
Other
Caller on Robert Street said he can smell smoke and sees a plume, but doesn’t know exactly where it’s coming from. Officer provided assistance, 11:21 a.m., April 18.
Female on A Street said she is being threatened for not paying rent for a room, 5:52 p.m., April 18.
Caller in Cody requested a welfare check on a 66-year-old male who has not been answering the door or phone calls and has a history of alcohol abuse as well as some medical conditions. Officer provided assistance, 10:25 a.m., April 19.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a trespass complaint for a female in her 40s who is not a guest but has been hanging around. She was asked to leave when they found her sleeping in the hallways two nights ago. Yesterday, she asked for a key. Officer provided assistance, 9:23 a.m., April 20.
Caller on Red Butte Avenue reported a dumpster fire. Officer provided assistance, 5:53 p.m., April 20.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported suspicious activity when a male juvenile entered vehicles and was “casing others,” 11:28 a.m., April 21.
Caller on 16th Street reported her father is receiving harassing messages from a friend about her. Officer provided assistance, 11:15 a.m., April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.