CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Forrest Tuckness; Tuckness had his probation revoked and his deferred sentence in November 2018 for a no contest to delivery of controlled substance meth is now entered as a guilty plea. Tuckness was reinstated for 3 years supervised probation, $500 in court fees and a 5-7 year suspended prison sentence. He had his probation revoked for breaking his probation in February 2020, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane and failing to keep a vehicle registration while travelling through downtown Meeteetse.
State v. Jacob Olsen; A July 9 evidentiary hearing was set for Olsen. The state has submitted a petition to revoke his probation, accusing him of testing positive for alcohol in April. In September 2019 Olsen was sentenced to 58 days in jail, $789.11 in restitution, $1,075 in court fees and 2 years unsupervised probation for domestic battery- his second offense. He also received a 300-day suspended jail term that can be reimposed if he commits another crime while on probation. He is currently out of custody on a personal recognizance bond.
