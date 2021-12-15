Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Dennis Friedly, speeding, $106; Renee Nash, speeding, $128; Nicholas Handley, speeding, $115; Daniel Camilli, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Madison Christler, leaving the scene of a crash, $600, $10

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Nicole Perkins, no rabies vaccination, $75, dangerous animal, $260;

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Karie Lasko, Oceanside, Cali., speeding, $109; Kerin Clark, Yoder, speeding, $106; Annie McWilliams, Powell, speeding $115; Erik Hagerling, San Antonio, Texas, improper backing, crash, $210; Sarah Bergman, Arthur, Iowa, speeding, $128

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Muriah Smith, Powell, disorderly conduct, $310; Patrick Little, Meeteetse, public intoxication $500, $10;

