Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sally Skidmore, careless driving, crash, $210; Samuel Joseph Bishop, no liability insurance, $400. $10; Nicholas Balderas, careless driving, crash, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Don Stiess, disorderly conduct, $310; Brea Kay Fischer, public intoxication, $510.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dennis Hargan, Mitchell, S.D., speeding, $112; Keith Knabe, Seatac, Wash., speeding, $102; Zhiyuan Chen, Wexford, Pa., speeding, $121; Noam Raphael Pollack, White Plains, N.Y., speeding, $112; Abraham Leon, Downey, Calif., speeding, bench warrant for failure to pay; Diane Murphy-Sieloff, West Jordan, Utah, speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay; Paula Mary Abarca Perez, Powell, disorderly conduct, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.