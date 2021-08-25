Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Sally Skidmore, careless driving, crash, $210; Samuel Joseph Bishop, no liability insurance, $400. $10; Nicholas Balderas, careless driving, crash, $210.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Don Stiess, disorderly conduct, $310; Brea Kay Fischer, public intoxication, $510.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Dennis Hargan, Mitchell, S.D., speeding, $112; Keith Knabe, Seatac, Wash., speeding, $102; Zhiyuan Chen, Wexford, Pa., speeding, $121; Noam Raphael Pollack, White Plains, N.Y., speeding, $112; Abraham Leon, Downey, Calif., speeding, bench warrant for failure to pay; Diane Murphy-Sieloff, West Jordan, Utah, speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay; Paula Mary Abarca Perez, Powell, disorderly conduct, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.

