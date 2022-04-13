Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
David Geraci, $15.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Clinton Mulbay, operating vehicle with improper equipment, $90; Brittney Tilghman, wrongful taking of property under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $505; Joseph Borunda Carow, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Darion Kroupa, Rock Springs, $175; Tanner McKie, Flagstaff, Ariz., $120; Viktor Lemeza, Missoula, Mont., $125; Katherine Knott, Vacaville, Vt., $160; Aubrianne Crosby, Cowley, $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Vitaliy Dovhorukyy, Spokane, Wash., brakes out of adjustment, $90; Randal Madrid, Falls City, Wash., driving with a suspended license, driving with a suspended license – 2nd offense, jail 30 days, $470; Darion Kroupa, Rock Springs, driving with a suspended license, $440; Kroupa, no auto insurance, $560; Amilcar Cruz Duarte, Cincinnati, Ohio, $125; James Gallagher, Lovell, careless driving, $240; James Gallagher, Lovell, throwing burning substance from vehicle, $540.
