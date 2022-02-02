CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Rudy Dehaan; Dehaan was sentenced to 6-8 years in prison with credit for 165 days served. He pleaded guilty to child abuse and also must pay $275 in court fees. Dehaan threw an 8-year-old child against a wall by the child’s throat and ears.
State v. Scotty Stewart; Stewart had his bond continued at $5,000 cash only, an amount he has already posted. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance in an amount greater than 3 ounces in plant form, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Stewart is accused of possessing 6 ounces of marijuana during a Cody traffic stop in October.
State v. Bernabe Mena; Mena is facing charges for possession of controlled substance Oxycodone – his 3rd offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for being under the influence of meth. In 2018, Mena was accused of possessing 3 Oxycodone pills during a Powell traffic stop. An arraignment hearing was held for Mena on Tuesday. These charges are in addition to the nine felonies he is also facing in connection with a car chase, carrying a minimum of 85 years in prison. Mena allegedly escaped officers in March 2020 after driving a stolen truck into a Powell police vehicle at more than 80 mph. His original co-defendants, Winter Killsnight, Shay Dontmix and Shyanna Wilson, were all apprehended the day of the crime, but Mena escaped on foot and was not arrested until about a month later in Idaho.
