CIVIL ACTIONS
Gunwerks LLC. v. Forward Cody Wyoming Inc.; Gunwerks has submitted a civil cover sheet, stating it is suing for $3 million or more in the case. The plaintiff is alleging Forward Cody failed to follow through on a contractual agreement to provide the kind of facility it said they had agreed upon. Gunwerks is accusing Forward Cody of breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good and fair dealing.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Chance Vomacka; Vomacka had his charge amended to property destruction of property valued $1,000 or less after originally being charged for destruction of property valued $1,000 or more. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to pay $4,590.47 in restitution, $200 in court fees, and 6 months unsupervised probation. Vomacka damaged irrigation pipes at Trail Creek Ranch, driving over them with a side-by-side ATV in May 2020.
State v. Brian Mackey; Charges for being under the influence of a controlled substance were dismissed with prejudice against Mackey. He pleaded guilty to possessing controlled substance marijuana – his 3rd or subsequent offense, a charge carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Mackey was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and $825 in court fees. Mackey was found with marijuana during a traffic stop in March.
State v. Stephanie Wilson; Charges were dismissed with prejudice against Wilson for possession of controlled substances ecstasy and LSD and being under the influence of controlled substance heroin. She pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 3 years unsupervised probation and $200 in court fees. Wilson and her boyfriend were possessing a cocktail of different drugs while parked at Walmart in October.
State v. Jason Schulz; The state submitted a petition to revoke Schulz’s bond. He is accused of possessing meth in his vehicle while there was a child inside. His appearance bond was revoked and reinstated as $25,000 cash only. Schulz is accused of conspiring to acquire a Powell trailer valued at $2,026 through theft.
State v. Jerry Justice III; A March 10 pretrial conference and April 19 jury trial was set for Justice. He has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of property valued $1,000 or less and interference with a peace officer. Justice is accused of pistol whipping a man and stealing a dog in August. He was released from custody on Oct. 26 after posting a $7,500 cash bond.
State v. Jason Getzfreid; Getzfreid had his bond continued at $1 million cash-only after his arraignment hearing on Nov. 23. He is scheduled for a Feb. 8 pretrial conference and Feb. 24 jury trial. Getzfreid is accused of first degree murder, a charge carrying up to life imprisonment and the death penalty. Getzfreid is accused of causing the death of his 4-month-old child in August.
